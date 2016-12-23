Wyoming Suicide Rate Remains Flat As National Rates Increase

By 22 hours ago

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the national suicide rate has risen 24 percent since 1999, but Wyoming’s suicide rate has remained essentially unchanged in the same period.

State suicide prevention coordinator Terresa Humphries-Wadsworth chalked up the flat suicide rate here to increased efforts in education. She said they have been working hard over the past few years to train people to recognize the warning signs that someone may be considering suicide, and then how they can bring up the subject and connect a person with resources – and it seems to be working.

“We’ve done some follow up surveys a few months later after their training, and almost half of the people who have gone through the classes, about 46 percent, have used their skills in those few months and have reached out to save lives,” said Humphries-Wadsworth.

Economic downturns have been tied to higher rates of suicide, but Wyoming appears to have navigated that risk. Humphries-Wadsworth said prior to the downturn in the state’s energy industry, the Prevention Management Organization was already working intensively with energy companies.

“So they were well aware of the impact that it could have on their employees,” Humphries-Wadsworth said.

“I’m familiar with a couple of energy companies that worked very hard during that time when they had to let people go to connect them with resources to make sure they were okay, in a way that I think was unusual.”

Though the rate has remained flat, Wyoming still has the fourth highest suicide rate in the country, with about 21 deaths by suicide per 100 thousand people a year. Suicide is the seventh leading cause of death in Wyoming.

Tags: 
suicide prevention

Related Content

Suicide Prevention Advocates Set Up A New Text Line in Wyoming

By Oct 3, 2016

Wyoming has the fourth highest suicide rate in the nation, but last week, the state joined the National Crisis Text Line to make it easier for people at risk of suicide to reach out for help. 

People can text "WYO" to 741-741 and hear back from a crisis counselor within five minutes. The counselors can help them talk through their problems, and then help them find services in their communities. 

In Rural Wyoming, Cops Learn New Skills To Deal With Mental Health Crises

By Jan 8, 2016
Miles Bryan

A few weeks after Cody officer Seth Horn went through Crisis Intervention Training, or “CIT,”  he went out on a call to see a man who was potentially suicidal.

“I started speaking with this person, and some things were lining up with the report that we got,” Horn said in a department conference room. “And then, using the training, I started to ask some very specific questions.”

Sheridan Doctor Hopes New Workbook Will Help Seriously Mentally Ill

By Jan 22, 2016
Victor Ashear

As we continue our series looking at serious mental health issues we turn our attention to a workbook intended to help those with these serious issues change their outlook.

Doctor Victor Ashear was a long time clinical psychologist at the Sheridan VA and a current private practitioner in Sheridan who deals with those who have serious mental illness. He is joined by his editor and former suicide prevention specialist Vanessa Hastings. Dr. Ashear’s book is called Self-Acceptance: The Key to Recovery from Mental Illness.  

Gillette Community Rallies Around Tattoo To Fight Suicide's Stigma

By Jan 8, 2016
Miles Bryan

Gillette mother Trish Simonson never wanted a tattoo. That changed when her son Kaden died by suicide last May. Now her left wrist is adorned with a Bible verse and a semicolon symbol, along with some text.

“It says Kaden: 5-8-15,” she said with her arm turned out. “And, ‘ask my story.’”

Trish’s twenty-five-year-old daughter Ashley has a fresh tattoo as well. She and her brother both loved Harry Potter, so a “Patronus”—a mythical creature from the books—is now inked on her right arm.