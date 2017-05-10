Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Yellowstone Asks Visitors To Help Stop Dangerous Acts

By 22 minutes ago

Credit Charles Preston

People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around, with camera phones.

Yellowstone National Park had record visitation for the last two years, and in 2016, several illegal, and deadly incidents. In May, a Canadian tourist picked up a baby bison, that later had to be euthanized. Another group of Canadian tourists took pictures of themselves jumping on Grand Prismatic Spring. They were fined after facing criminal charges.

But, something far worse happened to an Oregon man, when he and his sister walked more than 200 yards off the boardwalk in the Norris Geyser Basin area. The Park’s investigation revealed he slipped into a spring while his sister was taking video with her camera phone. He died.

Yellowstone Public Affairs Specialist Morgan Warthin said, “Our commitment is to protect this place, and our commitment is to protect the visitor, so seeing instance  after instance of the Park not being protected, and visitors hurting themselves, even to the point of those unfortunate fatalities... it is hard.”

Warthin said they are ramping up efforts to get people to take responsibility and do the right thing. So, they’re asking visitors to take the Yellowstone Pledge.

She explained, “It’s a series of statements that they will pledge to uphold.”

At the top of those pledges: Never approach animals to take a picture, and stay on boardwalks in thermal areas. The Pledge is posted on the park website and shared on social media.

Warthin explained, “Yellowstone has a Facebook page and a Twitter page.” But the Park’s new “not secret” weapon, is the cell phone.

Warthin said the phones can be used, “To take photos of violations that they see.” Warthin said the photos should be taken to the nearest ranger, or texted to the Park’s public affairs department. She gives a bear jam example.

She said you can, “Take photos of people who are at those wildlife jams who are getting way too close to the bear.”

Those photos may eventually slow down dangerous behavior when people who are considering breaking the rules realize everyone with a phone nearby may be recording and reporting their acts.

The Yellowstone pledge can be found at go.nps.gov/YellowstonePledge

Tags: 
Yellowstone National Park

Related Content

Man Who Died In Yellowstone Hot Spring Was Looking For Place To Soak

By Nov 16, 2016
Daniel Mayer

The man who died in a Yellowstone hot spring last summer was apparently looking for a place to soak in the park. Yellowstone officials released the final report on the accident following a Freedom of Information Act request. The victim’s sister recorded the incident on her cell phone.

The accident happened in Norris Geyser basin on the afternoon of June 7. Deputy Chief Ranger Lorant Veress says it is a very dangerous area with boiling acidic waters.

Questions Loom As National Park Service Looks To Next 100 Years

By Sep 2, 2016
Penny Preston

While the National Park Service celebrated its 100th year of existence recently, the beloved federal agency is trying to figure out how to make it through the next century, while protecting the national parks “unimpaired for future generations”. Some people are concerned new funding sources may put corporate logos in the parks.

144 years after Yellowstone National Park was established, people from around the world still gasp and cheer when Old Faithful erupts.

Yellowstone National Park Officials Urge Tourists To Heed Guidelines Following Recent Violations

By May 23, 2016
Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park officials are urging tourists to obey park guidelines, after recent incidents of visitors breaking the law garnered widespread attention on social media.

Filmmakers Dedicate Video To Man Who Died In Yellowstone Hot Spring

By Sep 7, 2016
SKYGLOW

 

 

A man who fell into a hot spring and died at Yellowstone National Park earlier this summer is being remembered by the producers of a nature video series. 

Park Officials Are Concerned About Risky Behavior In Yellowstone

By Jun 10, 2016
Charles Preston

An Oregon man is killed when he slips into a hot springs hundreds of yard off the boardwalk in Norris Geyser Basin. A Canadian tourist is fined $735 for picking up a bison calf that had to be euthanized. Another group of Canadians faces criminal charges for filming themselves walking on Grand Prismatic Spring. Two visitors have died already this summer season, but the risky behavior continues.