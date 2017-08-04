Related Programs: 
After 23 Books, Author C.J. Box Is Still Full Steam Ahead

By 48 minutes ago

Credit C.J. Box

Wyoming Author C.J. Box recently published his 23rd novel – Paradise Valley. It was also his fifth stand-alone book outside the Joe Pickett series. Box spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard about his career, and said he has honed his voice as an author over the years in part by following Elmore Leonard’s 10 rules of writing.

C.J. Box

Related Content

Spoken Words 1: Nina McConigley

By Wyoming Public Media Jun 13, 2017
Photo from casperjournal.com

Nina McConigley talks about her in-progress, untitled novel – breaking down the particulars of how she approached writing about identity, diversity, and 1980s Wyoming. Backtracking through her own memories of growing up in Wyoming, she compares the past and present state of Wyoming’s diversity, and talks about the challenges she has overcome in writing her novel. 

Spoken Words 2: Sebastian Barry - Days Without End

By Wyoming Public Media Jun 13, 2017
Photo source Sarah Lee for the Guardian

The Irish writer reads from his new novel, Days Without End, and discusses the pleasures and pitfalls of writing historical fiction. He traces adventure in America from the Civil War era to his time hitchhiking across the country in the 1970s, and looks hopefully toward the future for outsiders in the States.

Spoken Words 3: Karla Morton And Alan Birkelbach

By Wyoming Public Media Jun 27, 2017
Karla Morton and Alan Birkelbach

In celebration of the National Parks Centennial, these Texas poets laureate are traveling across the country to visit 50 National Parks to write poems about them. They talk about Yellowstone, and what it’s like to write poetry that transmits powerful emotional experiences.

Spoken Words 4: Jeff Guinn - Silver City

By Wyoming Public Media Jul 11, 2017
Ralph Lauer

Bestselling author Jeff Guinn reads from (and remembers the awfully painful research for) Silver City, the final book in his Cash McLendon trilogy. And though his books are set in the late 1800s, he finds distinct parallels between the journalism of the past and today’s “alternative facts.”  

Spoken Words 5: Matt Daly - Between Here And Home

By Wyoming Public Media Jul 25, 2017
Matt Daly

Wyoming writer Matt Daly talks about his collection of poetry and the every day, small town moments that make up his particular perspective of the rural west.

In three poems, Daly uses his writing to depict the struggle and beauty of past and present relationships between neighbors, friends, family, and everything in between. 