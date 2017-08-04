Wyoming Author C.J. Box recently published his 23rd novel – Paradise Valley. It was also his fifth stand-alone book outside the Joe Pickett series. Box spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard about his career, and said he has honed his voice as an author over the years in part by following Elmore Leonard’s 10 rules of writing.
After 23 Books, Author C.J. Box Is Still Full Steam Ahead
By Caroline Ballard • 48 minutes ago
