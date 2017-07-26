Anna Sale On Death, Sex, Money, And Wyoming

An interview with Anna Sale.

Death, sex, and money – three topics that are sure to stop any polite small talk in its tracks.

Death, Sex & Money is also the name of a podcast out of WNYC that explores these difficult topics. The show’s host Anna Sale is currently spending her summer in Cody, and she spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard about why Wyoming is such a special place for her family.

Sale will host meet-ups for fans of the show Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. at Montana Ale Works in Bozeman, and on Wednesday, August 2 at 5 p.m. at Juniper in Cody.