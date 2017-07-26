Related Programs: 
The Modern West

Anna Sale On Death, Sex, Money, And Wyoming

By 2 hours ago

Anna Sale, host of the WNYC podcast Death, Sex & Money
Credit Amy Pearl

Death, sex, and money – three topics that are sure to stop any polite small talk in its tracks.

Death, Sex & Money is also the name of a podcast out of WNYC that explores these difficult topics. The show’s host Anna Sale is currently spending her summer in Cody, and she spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard about why Wyoming is such a special place for her family.

Sale will host meet-ups for fans of the show Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. at Montana Ale Works in Bozeman, and on Wednesday, August 2 at 5 p.m. at Juniper in Cody.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America to current controversies surrounding their management today. 