Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Anti-Land Transfer Activists Swarm Legislative Meeting

By Dec 15, 2016
Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Credit Melanie Arnett

 

 

Naysayers packed into a legislative meeting Wednesday to express disapproval of a proposed constitutional amendment that would provide guidance to the state in the event that federal lands are transferred to the state. The meeting was meant to clarify language in the amendment and no vote was actually cast.

 

Committee Chairman Tim Stubson said he's voted against such bills in the past, but this one is different.

 

“We all know that a transfer of lands tomorrow is unlikely,” said Stubson. “But as we've all seen on the federal stage over the last couple months, the unlikely has now become possible. What if a transfer would happen? Well, we know that today there are absolutely no protections in place.”

 

But Wyoming Outdoor Council Director Gary Wilmot said the language of the amendment is too vague to offer much protection and he didn’t hear a single person voice support for the bill.

 

“From testimony today, what I learned is, it's not solving the problem. It's probably creating more challenges than it actually solves,” Wilmot said.

 

Although Governor Mead last week pointed out that it would be hard to pay to manage the state's lands, Senator Larry Hicks said he thinks there's money to be made. 

 

“Wyoming generates almost a billion dollars for the federal government through the mineral wealth. So if the state ever acquired the lands and aperture of minerals, it would be almost a 25 percent increase to our state budget.”

 

Much of the meeting was spent fine tuning the amendment's language which many in the audience considered unclear or misleading. Suggestions were made to put all potential land sales up to a public vote, to write a provision into the amendment that refused to transfer lands if the federal government insists, and to maintain existing designations of wilderness areas and national parks in any event.

 

Others, like Powder River Basin Resource Council's Casey Quinn, considered revisions a futile task.

 

“I'm at a loss, and I say this with the utmost respect, but I mean, we don't support any of the language because we don't support the amendment,” Quinn said to uproarious applause from the audience.

 

The committee will incorporate audience suggestions before offering the proposed constitutional amendment for consideration in both the Wyoming house and senate. It requires two thirds support by both bodies for it to pass.

  

Tags: 
public lands
Federal Land Transfers
constitutional amendment
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Deal Reached To Keep Land Inside Grand Teton National Park From Development

By Dec 13, 2016
Rebecca Huntington / Wyoming Public Radio

The State of Wyoming has reached agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior over the sale of a 640 acre parcel of Wyoming school trust land located inside of Grand Teton National Park.

BLM Proposes To Overhaul Land Use Planning Process

By Dec 7, 2016
Bureau of Land Management

A new rule proposed by the Bureau of Land Management could cut years off of lengthy land use planning debate. The agency said “Planning 2.0” would streamline procedures that have taken up to eight years in the past.

A major component of the initiative includes more opportunities for early public involvement, rather than later on when the agency has already spent years working on a plan.

More Wyoming Bills Push To Give State Control Over Federal Lands

By Aug 29, 2016
U.S. Forest Service

A Wyoming conservation group has released a report describing what they call a calculated and incremental approach to transferring federal public lands into state control. The Wyoming Outdoor Council’s report says there have been an increasing number of land transfer bills in recent years, not just in Wyoming but around the West.

WOC's Steff Kessler says supporters of the legislation want local control of federal lands, but she says that’s not what would happen.

Wyoming Wildlife Federation Fights Bills On Public Lands

By Feb 26, 2016
Wyoming Wildlife Federation

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently considering two bills that could put up millions of acres of National Forest lands for state control. The bills are being debated by the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands.