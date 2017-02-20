ASUW Senate Will Consider Measure To Fly Pride Flag On Campus

Related Program: 
The Associated Students of the University of Wyoming, or ASUW, will propose a resolution to the Student Senate to fly the rainbow LGBT pride flag on campus in June for Pride Month. 

Chris Ryan, director of governmental affairs at ASUW, said the authors of the resolution wanted to show support for the LGBT community in light of recent and historic events.

“For example, the Pulse Nightclub was brought up, and Wyoming does have a history, a very unfortunate history, regarding LGBT+ rights. They believe this is changing and that this would be a good way to show solidarity and to show that change publicly,” he said.

Ryan said the resolution has nothing to do with an incident on the first day of the spring semester, when someone taped down the American flag on Prexy’s Pasture and flew a pride flag in its place, but they have already heard some opposition to the resolution.

“I think most of it is based in a misunderstanding of the intention of the bill,” said Ryan. “The authors have already created an amendment to address some of the concerns that have been heard.  We’ve heard a lot of people who believe that this is about replacing it or superseding the American flag. That’s not the intention of this bill at all.”

Ryan said the wording of the bill was intentionally vague because the authors didn’t yet know the best place on campus to fly the flag. 

The ASUW Senate will have a first reading of the resolution Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hundreds Turn Out For Laramie Solidarity Walk

By Nov 15, 2016
Brooklynn Gray

Hundreds of University of Wyoming students, faculty, and community members protested the outcome of last week’s election with a Solidarity Walk Out Monday.

Reports of discrimination and harassment of minorities have increased across the U.S. in recent days. The solidarity walk, which started at the Wyoming Union before heading downtown and back, was meant to show support for LGBTQ individuals, Muslims, immigrants and other marginalized groups.

Few Protections For LGBTQ Residents In Wyoming

By Oct 21, 2016
Human Rights Campaign

Wyoming’s cities rank below the national average in protections for LGBTQ residents, according to new ratings from the Human Rights Campaign.  

The group scored hundreds of cities across the nation in their Municipal Equality Index, giving points for non-discrimination laws, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits and other policies.

Despite the low ratings, Sarah Burlingame of the advocacy group Wyoming Equality says there is growing support for LGBTQ rights around the state.

Douglas And Cheyenne Move Forward With Non-Discrimination Resolutions

By Oct 14, 2016
Wyoming Equality Facebook Page

On Monday, Douglas became the most recent Wyoming town to pass a non-discrimination resolution to support LGBT people. That same night, a similar resolution passed its first reading at the Cheyenne City Council meeting.

Non-discrimination resolutions hold no real legal power. Instead, they are designed to encourage the Wyoming Legislature to pass a non-discrimination state law. Wyoming Equality spokeswoman Sara Burlingame said a state law would hold legal power and would protect LGBT people in Wyoming from discrimination in matters of housing, employment, and accommodations.

Gillette Adopts Non-Discrimination Resolution

By Sep 22, 2016
Wyoming Equality

On Tuesday, the Gillette City Council adopted a non-discrimination resolution in support of greater equality for the LGBT community. The resolution has no real legal power but is designed to encourage the Wyoming Legislature to take action.

Wyoming Equality spokeswoman Sara Burlingame said there was only one dissenting vote and, during the meeting, no one voiced opposition.