Bringing History To Life In Film And On The Page

The era of the mountain man was brief—the high point of the Rocky Mountain beaver fur trade was between 1820 and 1840. But the period still holds fascination today. Clay Landry has written extensively on the subject.

He’ll be speaking on non-fiction writing at the Wyoming Writers Conference June 2-4 in Gillette. As Landry told Wyoming Public Radio’s Micah Schweizer, he recently served as a historical advisor for the 2016 film The Revenant.

The movie tells the story of Hugh Glass, who was left for dead after being mauled by a grizzly bear, and who then hunted down his former companions in revenge. Landry’s job on the set was to get the actors into the mindset of a 19th fur trapper.