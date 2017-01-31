Cigarette Tax Bills Will Be Reconsidered After Failing

By 11 minutes ago

A bill to raise Wyoming’s cigarette tax failed in the House of Representatives today, but will be voted on again Wednesday, after Pinedale Representative Sommers asked for a reconsideration. 

Credit Wikimedia Commons

House Bill 151 would raise the tax from 60 cents a pack to 90 cents. Opponents of the bill say the increased taxes would hurt small business across the state, and would not deter smokers from buying cigarettes. 

Laramie Representative Catherine Connolly disagreed saying that the increased tax is predicted to bring $9 to $10 million in revenues for the state’s general fund."That is a significant addition to our general fund, or wherever we’re pointing it to, in a time when we absolutely need that revenue," said Connolly. "And we haven’t raised the tax in 13 years, 15 years, because we haven’t needed to."American Cancer society studies show that higher costs do decrease smoking, but only when they are significant increases in cost. Today’s vote was 22 to 38 against the bill, but Connolly said she is confident the next vote will go in favor of the bill. 

Tags: 
smoking
cigarette tax
wyoming legislature
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

Legislative Committee Rejects Tobacco Tax Increase

By Sep 23, 2016

Wyoming’s tobacco tax will remain among the lowest in the nation—at least for now. The Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee overwhelmingly rejected a bill Thursday that would have raised the cigarette tax from 60 cents to 90 cents.

 

Committee co-chair Representative Mike Madden says the proposed increase would have allowed Wyoming’s tax to keep up with inflation. The last cigarette tax increase was in 2003.

 

Annual State Assessment Of Tobacco Sales To Minors

By Dec 5, 2016
PETER FRANZ / Flickr

The Wyoming Department of Health is asking for public input on tobacco sales violations, especially businesses selling to people under the age of 18. According to the national standard, each state is expected to keep the number of tobacco venders that have violated the laws below 20 percent.

According Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s Laran Despain, Wyoming’s violation rate since 2000 has been well below that with an average of 8 percent.

Audio Postcard From A Reluctant Foot Soldier In The War On Tobacco

By Jun 17, 2016
Nathan Martin

 

There are only four places to buy cigarettes in all of Hot Springs County if you don’t count liquor stores or bars. I know because it was my job to know. I was a Synar driver.

Synar drivers scour the state looking for stores that sell tobacco. We don’t use Google or Yelp. We drive the roads. We pound the pavement. We ask questions. It’s good old-fashioned detective work. Except we’re not looking for clues—we’re looking for smokes. 

Casper Smoking Ban Pits Health Vs. Property Rights

By Oct 16, 2015
Bob Beck

To put it mildly, eliminating smoking from bars has been in tough in Casper. Since 2000 the Casper City Council has twice approved smoking bans, and they were both overturned. Now the issue is up for another vote next month. The public has a chance to decide whether it agrees with a city council effort to allow smoking in bars and some other places. It’s being framed as a battle of business rights versus health.