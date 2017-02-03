Is Climate Change Pushing Pikas Up The Mountain?

Related Programs: 
  • An American pika carrying some of its harvest back to its nest to store for the winter.
    An American pika carrying some of its harvest back to its nest to store for the winter.
  • University of Wyoming PhD candidate Embere Hall weighs a load of plants a pika was found carrying.
    University of Wyoming PhD candidate Embere Hall weighs a load of plants a pika was found carrying.
  • The hotter it is on the surface, the less pikas can venture out from their rock homes to harvest plants for winter storage.
    The hotter it is on the surface, the less pikas can venture out from their rock homes to harvest plants for winter storage.
  • The research shows that the American pika are more flexible in adjusting to rising temperatures than previously thought, by finding new strategies to deal with hot days like harvesting at night.
    The research shows that the American pika are more flexible in adjusting to rising temperatures than previously thought, by finding new strategies to deal with hot days like harvesting at night.


There aren’t many critters crazy enough to live year round on mountaintops. So any that do live there have got to be tough. Like the American pika, an adorable little round-eared — and noisy — animal that lives in the rocks at the highest elevations.

But are pikas tough enough to survive a warming planet? University of Wyoming researcher Embere Hall is trying answer that question.

She says, twice the American pika has been petitioned for listing on the endangered species list, but both times it was turned down because of a lack of scientific data on the species. Hall says she hopes her research can help fill in some of that gap in the future.

