Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Coal Under Trump: One Miner's Perspective

By 36 minutes ago

Don Stahly, a third-generation coal miner, has been working underground in Colorado's West Elk Mine since 1999. He said he understands his job will not last forever, but is happy with what President Trump is doing to bolster the coal industry.
Credit Dan Boyce

At 11 p.m. on a recent Friday night, the West Elk Mine outside Somerset opened its gates. Cars and trucks started rolling out, signaling the end of a coal mining shift in this rural pocket of Colorado.

Workers had been opening up a new section of the mine four or five miles underground, a tough job made tougher considering that the current economics of the coal industry means fewer workers at the mine.

Miner Don Stahly, 39, was catching a ride home with a friend. Freshly showered and wearing a Denver Broncos ball cap, he was ready to go home and sleep. Saturday would be his first day off in nearly a month.

Stahly has watched the West Elk Mine, like many around the country, suffer through difficult layoffs. But, at least West Elk is still open. The two other mines in Colorado’s mountainous North Fork Valley have closed in recent years. The valley has lost more than 700 mining jobs since 2010.

Jobs like these are held in high regard by President Donald Trump, who idealizes a traditional view of American life based on industry and lifting up the image of the blue collar working man. No working man has been more lauded under this administration than the American coal miner.

Trump has been trying to fulfill his campaign promise to bring back mining jobs, working to roll back environmental regulations and increase mining on federal lands. Still, the economics of coal aren’t looking good, between decreasing demand and low prices for natural gas and renewables.

Stahly has lived in the coal-rich North Fork Valley nearly his whole life. He has connections to almost everything, including the grocery store in nearby Paonia where he went shopping on that first day off. He worked for Don’s Market in high school. He said a lot of kids did back then, since the store was flexible with school and sports schedules.

Brad Holt
Credit Dan Boyce

Brad Holt is the co-owner of the market, which has been family-owned in Paonia since the 1930s. He said for decades, the mines provided lots of stable, high-paying jobs for the area; Stahly makes almost $100,000 a year working at West Elk.

Holt’s grocery is noticing the downturn, and profits are dropping.

“Well, I don’t know if you’d call it profits,” he laughed. “Sales are down from where they were.”

Paonia’s community character has been shifting for a while now — to more of a Colorado mountain tourist destination complete with organic farms, coffee shops and yoga studios.

That all brings its own benefits, but it doesn’t bring families the way coal did. The local school district is down almost 350 students from a decade ago.

Up on a small hill overlooking Paonia, past orchards touting tree-ripened peaches, sits the American Legion Post 97. Stahly stopped by Saturday night for the drawing of a local raffle. He bought 25 $1 tickets, which were tossed with all the other raffle tickets in a round wooden cage spun with a hand crank on the side.

He didn’t win.

Pam Daugherty
Credit Dan Boyce

The Legion’s head bartender, Pam Daugherty, moved to Paonia in the 1980s from Kentucky.

“I’m a coal miner’s daughter, sister and wife three times over,” she said.

She doesn’t like the town’s changing character, saying she no longer shops or goes downtown. She said she doesn’t know the people there anymore and doesn’t share their views. In the Legion, though, it still feels like old times.

“It feels like this is ours,” she said. “They can close the mines down. They can put in their health food restaurants or whatever. But here, we are comfortable.”

There were a number of other miners in the bar with Don, buying each other beers and joking around. Don described it like a family and his blue eyes lit up when he talked about the service they provide.

“Every time you flip on a switch, every time you watch TV, that’s what we give,” he said.

The U.S. still gets about a third of its electricity from coal, and mining it is physical, dangerous and dirty work. In Stahly’s case, that work is done miles underground, completely cut off from the outside world.

That was the case on election day last November. Stahly was working a night shift when his manager told the entire crew to stop what they were doing so he could tell them Donald Trump had won the presidency.

“We literally actually shut down, all went back to the kitchen and got to have 20-30 minutes to ourselves 

(to celebrate,)” he said.

The West Elk Mine has recently made some modest hires. Taking it all into account, Stahly is almost optimistic.

On their day off, the miners stayed out late, yet still made it up for an early Sunday morning golf game. Other than that, Stahly used much of the day to rest. By Sunday night, he was back to work in the mine on a new shift: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the next two weeks.

A coal train waits outside the West Elk Mine in Somerset, CO.
Credit Dan Boyce

Tags: 
coal
miners
Inside Energy
Colorado

Related Content

What Helps Appalachia May Hurt Wyoming

By Aug 11, 2017
Bob Beck / Wyoming Public Radio

West Virginia wants to use federal dollars to subsidize Appalachian coal. Some think that’s picking favorites — not just over natural gas and renewables, but over other coal states. 

Bring On The Heat, Says Coal Industry

By Aug 4, 2017
Madelyn Beck/Inside Energy

A changing climate may be bad PR for fossil fuels, but it could help their bottom line.

Two major coal companies released earnings reports in late July stating how higher temperatures mean coal stockpiles are being eaten up. Both Arch Coal and Cloud Peak Energy are hoping for a long, hot summer so that trend continues.

Coal Miner Deaths Spike

By Aug 4, 2017
Madelyn Beck

An accident in Colorado brings the total coal mine deaths this year to 11: more than in all of 2016.

Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. released a statement Aug. 3 saying a worker at their Deserado Mine died the night before. 

"The accident occurred above ground inside the coal processing building, as the worker was attempting to remove a portion of a steel beam," it said.

The employee's name had not been released as of August 4. That accident is now under investigation.

Contura Energy Pulls Plug On Plans To Go Public

By Aug 10, 2017
Madelyn Beck

When Alpha Natural Resources went into bankruptcy in 2015, it formed a new company called Contura Energy with some of Alpha’s best coal assets - mines in Wyoming and Appalachia.

Earlier this summer, Contura announced it was going to go public, hoping to expand in the U.S. and beyond. Usually, companies go public and sell shares to raise money and grow their business.  

Now, Contura is backing out of that plan.

The company said it’s because of "capital market conditions."