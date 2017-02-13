Company Coaches Laramie On Bringing In Businesses

By 2 hours ago


The City of Laramie has hired a consultant to convince shops and restaurants to set up storefronts there.

City Manager Janine Jordan said in a press release that even though Laramie has a thriving downtown, the community has room for more retailers, especially when she compares it to other college towns.

The local government sent out a request for proposals last fall, and chose a Texas and Mississippi based company called The Retail Coach. The firm’s plan is to identify “retail gaps” in Laramie that usually cause people to leave town for goods or services. They will then recruit individual businesses to fill those gaps.  

Retail Coach Senior Vice President Aaron Farmer says it’s impossible to completely deter people from leaving town to spend money in places like Cheyenne or Fort Collins, but agrees that there is room for improvement in Laramie.

“Our goal in working with the city is to try to reduce that leakage by maybe 10 to 20 percent,” Farmer said. “So we’re not looking to capture all of it, but if we can keep some of that money being spent in the community that’s going to help everyone.”

Farmer says that Retail Coach will reach out to nation-wide chains as well as local businesses.

“You know we’re not trying to just overrun the community with national brands. We’re also looking at some regional brands; we’re also looking at some local brands that could come in and be successful. So I think what’s key here for Laramie is really just having a healthy mix.”

Farmer says more retail options could make life easier for residents and help boost the city’s tax base. The company will start recruiting businesses within the next couple of weeks.

Tags: 
business
Downtown Laramie
Laramie Main Street Alliance
entrepreneurs

Related Content

Wyoming And Private Company Invest In Fuels Plant

By Jan 17, 2017
https://pixabay.com/en/chemistry-chemical-flask-glass-155121/

After accepting a $15 million dollar loan from the State of Wyoming, Standard Alcohol Inc. is continuing plans for a new facility at Swan Ranch, outside of Cheyenne. The loan is set to be paid back in twenty years, while the rest of the funding for the $76 million dollar plant will come from private investments.

The company will use natural gas, coal, and CO2 to create a gasoline additive that company vice president Robert Johns says is high value.

National Study Gives Wyoming Economy Last Place

By Jan 9, 2017
picserver.org/e/economy.html

Wyoming’s economy is the most sluggish in the nation, according to a report released by Bloomberg in December. That ranking came from analysis of employment, income, stock and home prices, as well as late mortgage payments around the nation. Bloomberg analysts attributed the state’s poor score to the recent energy downturn, as well as the fact that Wyoming has no urban center, where job growth tends to accelerate.

Governor's Business Forum Will Focus On Innovation, Resilience In Wyoming

By Nov 4, 2016
Wyoming Business Alliance

Around 500 people will come together at the Little America Hotel in Cheyenne November 10 and 11 for the 2016 Governor’s Business Forum.

The theme this year is Innovation and Resilience for the Future. Wyoming Business Alliance president Bill Schilling joined Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard for a preview of the event.

For Immigrant Entrepreneurs, Walls Of Paperwork Block Path Forward

By Aug 5, 2016
Caroline Ballard

This week, the New American Economy issued a report on the economic impact of immigrants in every state, highlighting the role immigrants play as entrepreneurs. One place where immigrants are starting new companies in Wyoming is the Wyoming Technology Business Center – a business incubator for start-ups.

Jackson Start-Up Provides Comfort To Cancer Patients, Jobs To Wyoming Women

By Jul 15, 2016
David Swift

 

When someone gets sick, it can be difficult to know what to do for them. Should you bring flowers, food, a card? Jackson resident Kathleen Neiley is providing an answer to that question and employing rural women around the state with her new business Full Circle.

Quilts. The company creates custom, group funded t-shirt quilts for cancer patients, and its workforce will be made up of women in rural areas of Wyoming. Neiley told Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard the idea came from her own experiences.