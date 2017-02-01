Developmental Preschool And Early Intervention Enrollment Changes

By 1 hour ago

House Bill 211 is a simple bill that has the potential to make a big difference for families of young children with disabilities.  

State funding for developmental preschool and early intervention programs is based off a once a year enrollment count. These programs work with kids, ages zero to five who have disabilities, to help prepare them for school and life. House Bill 211 proposes pushing the date of that count from November 1 back to December 1.

Jaime Stine is the director of Child Development Services in Albany and Carbon counties. She said the biggest push for identifying kids happens once the school year begins. The assessment process for early intervention program enrollment can take several meetings, Stine explained and that means parents can feel pressured to get a lot done in a short period of time.

For Stine the change in date is about being respectful of working families. “They can’t constantly take time off -- maybe three weeks in row to come in and get their child signed up for services.” She said, “So to us moving that child count date is more about the families and being respectful of their time and their ability to take time off of work.”

Stine said her organization enrolls students year round and provides services whether they’ve received funding for a specific child or not. But the bill will help ensure developmental programs receive more reliable funding.

The House of Representatives passed the bill and moved it to the Senate for review.

Tags: 
education
developmental preschool and early intervention
special education
2017 Legislative Session
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Difficult Work of Cutting Education Costs Continues

By 13 hours ago
The Wyoming Legislature

The Senate Education Committee is continuing to work on Senate File 165 that proposes a number of reductions to school funding. The measure is one of several being considered as the legislature looks to make up a $400 million shortfall in K-12 funding.

Among the bill’s proposals, it would freeze special education funding and offer early retirement to teachers within five years of retiring. The committee has heard over five and half hours of public input.

Crowds Turn Out To Encourage Education Committee To Re-examine Proposed Cuts

By 20 hours ago
Tennessee Watson

The House Education Committee discussed their proposed omnibus education bill to a packed auditorium at Cheyenne East High School Monday evening.

A steady line of school administrators, teachers, school board members and parents made comments on the proposed budget cuts.

Many people raised concerns about the bill’s overreach. Rather than having the legislature determine how cuts should be made, multiple superintendents said they would prefer a percent cut across the board, giving control to districts and local school boards to decide how to tighten budgets.

The Unforeseen Costs Of Freezing Special Education Funds

By Jan 30, 2017

On the list of recommendations to reduce Wyoming’s education budget deficit is a cap on special education funding. That means moving forward, districts that need to spend more than their allocated budget will need to cover those additional costs on their own.

Committee Approves Group To Find Ed Funding Solutions

By Jan 28, 2017

The House Education Committee has given approval to a bill that would set up a group of legislators and citizens to find solutions for solving the public education shortfall.

Speaker of the House Steve Harshman says the legislation is a fall back in case other reform measures are defeated. He says the goal is to come up with a thoughtful solution.

To do a reasonable, comprehensive solution that I think where most people in Wyoming where you sit down and have a cup of coffee with in Wyoming would say, that sounds reasonable to me.”

Legislature Considers Expanding Hathaway To Attract Out Of State Students

By Jan 28, 2017
Bob Beck

In an effort to bring more young people to the state, Speaker of the House Steve Harshman wants to expand the Hathaway Scholarship to out of state students.

To qualify, a student will need a cumulative grand point average of 3.75 and be in the 96 percentile on either the SAT or ACT. The catch is that students must repay the scholarship either by working in the state or by paying out of pocket after they graduate. Harshman said that he believes if students come here, they will want to stay and that will help the economy.    