Documentary Follows First Year Of Innovative Greenhouse

Vertical Harvest is finishing up its first year of operation. The hydroponic, or soil-less, greenhouse is located in downtown Jackson, and not only provides locally grown produce, but also employs 15 people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

There to document the experiment in food production and innovative employment was filmmaker Jennifer Tennican. Tennican joined Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard near the end of principal filming for her documentary Hearts of Glass, and says she was drawn to the project because of Vertical Harvest’s unique community.