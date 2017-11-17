Related Program: 
Former NATO Leader Wants The United States To Return To Its Leadership Role

By 56 seconds ago

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
Credit Photo by Magnus Fröderberg via Attribution 2.5 Denmark (CC BY 2.5 DK)
Anders Fogh Rasmussen is the former Prime Minister of Denmark and the former Secretary General of NATO. Rasmussen made his first trip to Wyoming this week discussing the topic of America’s will to lead, or perhaps not lead, when it comes to world affairs.  Rasmussen thinks it’s essential to return to being the world’s leader. Bob Beck asked him what he thought about the Trump administration’s approach.   

America's Place On The World Stage: One Policy Expert's Take

By Sep 29, 2017
University of Wyoming

For more than 30 years, Stephen Walt has watched American and world politics. He is the Robert and Renee Belfer Professor in International Affairs in the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a foreign policy expert.

He visited the University of Wyoming as part of the Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholars Program, and joined Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard to discuss the how the current political climate is different from the Cold War.

 

UK Leader Discusses Challenges Facing The World

By Apr 7, 2017
World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Davos, 2009

Baroness Catherine Ashton has done a lot. She is the former Vice President of the European Commission and former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. She negotiated the Serbia-Kosovo peace agreement and the Iran Nuclear agreement. She was a leader in the UK House of Lords and has worked to fight for minority rights. Baroness Ashton visited the University of Wyoming this weekend and stopped by our studio to talk with Bob Beck.  

Wyoming's Congressional Delegation Pleased By EPA Rollbacks…Others Are Concerned

By Nov 3, 2017
Bob Beck

The EPA’s announcement that it’s rolling back an Obama-era rule to expand regulations on the nation’s waters and streams is being cheered by Wyoming lawmakers who now are offering input on how to rewrite it.

Farmers and ranchers across Wyoming were up in arms over the regulation commonly referred to as the Waters of the U.S. rule. It would have expanded the scope of what the EPA and other federal agencies regulate, which had many fearing the government would be monitoring dry stream beds and puddles. Wyoming Senator John Barrasso praised the move.

Disagreement On Capitol Hill Creates Uncertainty For Wind Energy

By Nov 15, 2017
United States Capitol in daylight
Kevin McCoy

The U.S. House and Senate disagree over whether to slash subsidies for the wind industry.

In 2015, Congress agreed to five more years of a tax credits for wind production. If a company could make headway or finish development of a new project by 2020, they would receive a tax break called a production tax credit, or PTC. It’s helped launch investment in new projects around the country, including Wyoming. The surge in development is expected to add 38 new megawatts of wind energy by 2020 in the states, according to a Bloomberg-related research group.