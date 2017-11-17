Former NATO Leader Wants The United States To Return To Its Leadership Role

The U.S. House and Senate disagree over whether to slash subsidies for the wind industry.
In 2015, Congress agreed to five more years of a tax credits for wind production. If a company could make headway or finish development of a new project by 2020, they would receive a tax break called a production tax credit, or PTC. It’s helped launch investment in new projects around the country, including Wyoming. The surge in development is expected to add 38 new megawatts of wind energy by 2020 in the states, according to a Bloomberg-related research group.