Former Prosecutor Has His Conviction Overturned

By 6 seconds ago

The Wyoming Supreme Court has reversed four felony convictions against former Albany County Attorney Richard Bohling.

Richard Bohling
Credit Albany County Sheriffs Office

Bohling had been convicted of obtaining property under false pretenses for purchasing cameras and electronic equipment using county money and a county credit card.  He was found guilty by a jury and had been sentenced to serve two to four years in prison. 

But the Wyoming Supreme Court overturned the four felony convictions saying that there was insufficient evidence to show that Bohling committed any crime.  In the opinion, it stated that Bohling did not obtain ownership of the equipment and added that the county approved vouchers and paid for the equipment that Bohling purchased. 

The Court said in conclusion that the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bohling obtained the equipment in an unlawful manner.  The court did allow a misdemeanor conviction for official misconduct to stand.  

Tags: 
richard bohling
albany county attorney's office
Albany County

Related Content

Albany County Attorney's Office Is Under Investigation

By May 2, 2014

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into allegations of criminal misconduct within the Albany County Attorney’s office. 

D-C-I Deputy Director Kebin Haller says that no charges have been filed, but D-C-I investigators have confiscated electronic devices and smart tablets as part of the investigation.  He says the criminal investigation has been ongoing for for a month. 

Wyoming Supreme Court Hears Bohling Appeals Case Argument

By Oct 21, 2016
Wikipedia

The Wyoming Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in the criminal appeals case of former Albany County prosecutor, Richard Bohling.  

In February, Bohling was found guilty of five charges related to improperly using government money to purchase cameras, photography equipment and other electronics. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison, along with an order to pay $45,000 in fines and more than $3,000 in restitution to Albany County. Bohling’s counsel then filed an appeals case with the Wyoming Supreme Court to overturn all five convictions. 

Study Shows Hunters And Anglers Brought $25 Million To Albany County

By Nov 8, 2016
Pixabay

A new economic study could help the State Board of Land Commissioners decide on a proposed exchange that could affect as many as 8,000 acres of public lands in Albany County.

Under the Bonander Ranches Exchange, the state would swap 1,000 acres of state trust land in the Laramie Range to a private landowner for less than 300 acres in Crook County. These areas are valued at the same amount, and the smaller parcel could bring revenue to the state in the form of leases and timber sales. 

Same-Sex Marriage Arrives In Wyoming

By & Oct 21, 2014
Aaron Schrank/WPR

On Tuesday morning Wyoming county clerks began issuing marriage licenses to same sex couples for the first time in the state’s history. Wyoming Public Radio’s Miles Bryan was at the Albany County Courthouse for that historic event, while Wyoming Public Radio’s Aaron Schrank was in Cheyenne, at the Laramie County Courthouse. Together, they have this report.