Former Prosecutor Has His Conviction Overturned

The Wyoming Supreme Court has reversed four felony convictions against former Albany County Attorney Richard Bohling.

Bohling had been convicted of obtaining property under false pretenses for purchasing cameras and electronic equipment using county money and a county credit card. He was found guilty by a jury and had been sentenced to serve two to four years in prison.

But the Wyoming Supreme Court overturned the four felony convictions saying that there was insufficient evidence to show that Bohling committed any crime. In the opinion, it stated that Bohling did not obtain ownership of the equipment and added that the county approved vouchers and paid for the equipment that Bohling purchased.

The Court said in conclusion that the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bohling obtained the equipment in an unlawful manner. The court did allow a misdemeanor conviction for official misconduct to stand.