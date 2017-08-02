Related Programs: 
Wyoming Sounds
Features

Fort Collins Pop Rock Band The Nooks On Wyoming Sounds

By Wyoming Public Media 30 seconds ago
  • (L-R): Jarek Makarchuk, Gary Chitwood, James Reed
    (L-R): Jarek Makarchuk, Gary Chitwood, James Reed
    Anna Rader

The Nooks live on 8/02/17 during Wyoming Sounds.

Tags: 
Music
live music
rock

Related Content

Studio Sessions: Elk Tongue

By Wyoming Public Media Apr 25, 2017
BHP Imaging, copyright 2016

Named after a body part of the North American mammal, Wyoming’s Elk Tongue performs psychedelic desert rock. All four band members are from various musical backgrounds, which they blend together to create sounds reminiscent of the past with an eye (and an ear) to the future.

Studio Sessions: Whippoorwill

By Wyoming Public Media 1 hour ago
Whippoorwill

In late 2016, Wyoming’s alt-folk band Whippoorwill expanded to a trio (original members Staci Foster and Alysia Kraft welcomed Tobias Bank on drums), weaving together guitar, banjo, harmonica, percussion, and three-part harmonies to create tough but pretty songs.

Here’s a video shot at Laramie’s NU2U thrift store.

Studio Sessions: Dauphin

By Wyoming Public Media Jul 26, 2017
Photo By Brian Harrington of BHP Imaging from the Wyoming Independent Music Initiative by the Wyoming Arts Council

We’ve all heard of Southern Gothic. In Dauphin, Jason Burge keeps the South in his voice and brings the Gothic out West, where he teams up with Northerner Ray Mitchell for gruff songs with sweet harmonies and singing guitar leads.

Here's a tune from their album Prodigal Songs for the End of Days.

Philadelphia-Based Singer-Songwriter Samantha Rise On Wyoming Sounds

By Wyoming Public Media Jul 20, 2017
Anna Rader

Samantha Rise recorded live on 7/20/17 during Wyoming Sounds.