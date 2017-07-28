Forum Will Discuss Potential Dangers Of Cell Phone Radiation

By 16 seconds ago

Credit Closari / Flickr - Creative Commons

The Environmental Health Trust is holding a lecture and public forum in Jackson Monday night to discuss the potential dangers of cell phone and wireless radiation.

Dr. Devra Davis is the founder of the Environmental Health Trust and a visiting professor of medicine at The Hebrew University in Jerusalem. She said France recently released the results of its own tests on cell phone radiation. 

“What they showed is that when phones are tested as they are used in the pocket they exceed current recommendations for radiation exposure three to four times,” said Davis.

Countries like Israel, France and Belgium have banned marketing cell phones to children, and advise children limit cell phone use because of radiation. Davis said children are more vulnerable to cell phone and wireless radiation because their brains have more fluid and their skulls are thinner than adult skulls.

“When it comes to microwave radiation what we know is that cell phone radiation can get more deeply into the brain. And even if child’s brain was identical to the adult, we know they grow more quickly and they develop more damage more quickly than that of an adult,” Davis said. 

These conclusions are still controversial, however. In a 2016 study by the U.S. National Toxicology Program, male rats exposed to cell phone radiation had a somewhat higher incidence of certain tumors, but the link has not been proven in humans. Cell phones are listed as a possible carcinogen by The Working Group, but most government agencies say evidence is not conclusive and more research is needed.

Davis and other medical professionals will discuss the debate over wireless radiation at the event, which takes place at the Teton County Public Library in Jackson Monday at 6pm.

Tags: 
Cell Phones
smartphones
Radiation
health

Related Content

Summer Food Service Trying To Reach Kids

By Jul 14, 2017
Alanna Elder

The oranges are a hit at Feeding Laramie Valley, where Sandy Moody serves lunch to a steady stream of eaters. By the end of the hour, it’ll add up to more than 60 people from daycares, preschools, and the local neighborhood. Moody said they’ll serve anyone – kids for free and adults for a dollar fifty. 

Gayle Woodsum is the founder of Feeding Laramie Valley, a nonprofit that grows and distributes local produce at no cost.

Affordable Reproductive Health Available In Wyoming, But Limited

By May 26, 2017
Photo by Sarah Mirk with use under Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Following the presidential election, family planning centers in Wyoming experienced a sharp increase in women seeking long-term contraceptives. Recently, that’s begun to slow down. Now, concern from the centers is about around funding and healthcare access.

 

Planned Parenthood clinics across the country saw an unprecedented rise in donations following the election, mainly because of threats to its future funding.

 

A Physical Workout To Help Our Brain Overcome Fear

By May 26, 2017
Tennessee Watson

Jackson, Wyoming is all about extremes. Folks from across the country flock to the mountain town to summit peaks, to ski fresh powder and to party. Athletes are revered for going over the edge, whereas those who fall into addiction are not. But what if the underlying cause of an avalanche death and a drug overdose are one in the same? The Mindstrength Project is taking advantage of that connection.

Laramie City Council Restores Health Inspector

By May 23, 2017
City of Laramie

The Laramie City Council has voted to restore the environmental health inspector position. Last year, the council voted to eliminate local funding for that role.  

Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan says the plan was to ask the state to fund the position. But councilor Vicki Henry convinced the council to make the inspector position halftime. Prior to the vote, Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville said that a loss of revenue has forced the city to consider dropping programs not required by law. But she noted that many in the community were concerned about the cut.