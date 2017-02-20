Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Governor Mead's Office Says State Left Out Of BLM Planning 2.0

Castle Gardens in Wyoming's Bureau of Land Management area.
Credit BLM Wyoming

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to overturn a Bureau of Land Management planning rule that's been in the works for years with cooperation from sportsmen and ranchers. The BLM says Planning 2.0 would give the public more opportunity for input and provide more protection to big game migration routes that were discovered since the old rule was adopted.

Proponents such as the Wyoming Wilderness Association say if the rule is scrapped using the Congressional Review Act, those benefits would be lost until the end of the Trump administration.

Wyoming Governor Mead agrees with overturning 2.0 because there's less accountability in the new rule, according to his policy adviser Jessica Crowder. She said any perks in 2.0 are still salvageable. 

“The BLM has the opportunity to do some of the good things that they put forward in 2.0. Because, you're right, it does provide for increased public participation,” said Crowder. “It improves some of the processes on the front end. Some of those things — in fact, all of those things — can actually be done under the old planning rule.”

Crowder said Mead and other Western governors argue that 2.0 left states out of the rule's development.

“Unfortunately, the Governor's office and other state agencies were not allowed an opportunity to review the rule prior to the proposed rule being published for public comment. And were not able to participate in revisions that occurred between the proposed rule and the final rule. So that is a concern,” said Crowder.

The Senate is likely to consider the issue this spring.

Cheney Proposes Killing BLM Planning Rule

By Feb 7, 2017
The Bureau of Land Management

Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on whether to scrap a Bureau of Land Management plan, known as the BLM Planning 2.0, that was recently adopted under the Obama administration.

BLM Finalizes Mitigation Policy

By Jan 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

An updated mitigation policy from the Bureau of Land Management will address inconsistent rules that once created problems for companies trying to operate in western states. Mitigation rules, or how companies are required to lessen or offset negative environmental effects they might cause on public land, will now be the same for all public land.

Eric Holst is the Associate Vice President at the Environmental Defense Fund. He said public land should be able to support both wildlife and energy development, and the new policy addresses the need to create such a balance.

Wyoming Leaders Call For A 'Modernized' Endangered Species Act

By Feb 16, 2017
Carol S. Bock

The Endangered Species Act was under Senate scrutiny Wednesday, when the Environment and Public Works Committee met to discuss how to reform the law.  

Former Wyoming Governor Dave Freudenthal attended the meeting chaired by Senator John Barrasso. Both politicians said that while the ESA is important, it needs an update, and mentioned the Western Governor’s Association’s efforts to come up with specific recommendations for reform.  

Wyoming Republicans Help Kill Obama Regulations

By Feb 3, 2017
Stephanie Joyce

This week Congress unleashed an assault on Obama-era regulations, and Wyoming lawmakers played a big role in the effort and the new effort is angering the environmental community.

 

Ever heard of the Congressional Review Act? Me neither, that is until Wyoming’s senior Senator Mike Enzi gave me a tutorial on it.

“It’s the ability for Congress to pass a claw back on any regulation that’s pass within 45 days after the time that’s it’s published provided there are enough signatures from the House and the Senate.”

Representative Liz Cheney's First Vote For Wyoming For Public Land Transfers

By Jan 10, 2017
Wallpaperslot.com

Last week, both Wyoming’s U.S. Congressman Liz Cheney and the new pick for Interior Secretary, Montana Representative Ryan Zinke, both voted yes on a bill that would make it easier for congress to hand over federal lands to states. The amendment strips public lands of their value by allowing Congress to ignore the potential revenue those lands might get from timber, grazing, mining or drilling.

BLM Caught In Middle Of Wild Horse Conflicts

By Dec 2, 2016
Maggie Mullen

 

It’s an unseasonably warm November day in Wyoming, and a small group of Bureau of Land Management employees is out in the Checkerboard, just east of Rock Springs. Like a lot of Wyoming, it’s arid with wide open spaces. They’re looking for wild horses. Leading the way is Jay D’Ewart, who works with wild horses for the Rock Springs field office.

“Besides the paperwork,” says D’Ewart. “I’m the eyes and ears for the wild horses out here on the range.”