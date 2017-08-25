Heart Mountain Receives Grant For Collaboration

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation is spearheading an effort to improve communication between 10 former Japanese American Confinement Sites.

The All Camps Consortium is a group of Japanese-American advocates and people in charge of historic sites like Heart Mountain near Powell.

The Consortium held its first meeting in 2015, and recently, the National Park Service awarded a grant which will allow the group to meet again this year. Foundation Chair Shirley Higuchi said organizations preserving the history of Japanese internment in the United States will be more successful if they work together.

“The benefit of the All Camps Consortium, and the work that we try to do at Heart Mountain, is to try to educate the public officials as well as our community – ‘this is what you need to do when we have wartime crises’ and ‘this is what you should not do’,” Higuchi said.

The grant announcement comes less than a month after Heart Mountain hosted its annual pilgrimage, during which record numbers of former detainees visited the site with their families.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order authorizing the camps. Higuchi said it's important that the United States and other nations learn from this history.