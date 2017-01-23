House Committee Votes Down Wind Tax...Again

A Wyoming legislative committee soundly defeated a bill that would have substantially increased the state’s wind tax. 

Credit Leigh Paterson / Inside Energy

The bill, which was supported by House Revenue Committee Chairman Mike Madden and others, would have raised Wyoming’s wind tax from a dollar a megawatt hour to five dollars a megawatt hour. 

Wyoming is currently the only state that taxes wind and companies say that the tax would keep them from operating wind farms in the state.  Carbon County Economic Development Director Cindy Wallace says a wind tax could shut down two important wind projects that will help their local economy.

“It’s very frustrating to keep seeing something like this come up, especially something that is trying to thwart a business wanting to come in.”

Wallace says the wind projects in Carbon County will already mean hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and property tax revenue in her county.  The committee defeated the tax hike on a 7 to 2 vote. 

Tags: 
wind tax
High Plains Wind Farm
wind energy

Related Content

Legislative Committee Nixes Wyoming Wind Tax Increase

By Sep 23, 2016
Leigh Paterson / Inside Energy

After hearing more than five hours of public testimony, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee rejected a bill Thursday that would have increased the tax on wind energy production.

Wyoming currently taxes production at $1 per megawatt hour, the only such tax in the nation. The state is facing a major budget shortfall because of the downturn in coal, oil and gas production. Raising the wind tax came up as a possible way to generate revenue for school construction. Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, introduced the failed proposal to raise the tax to $3 per megawatt hour.

Revenue Committee Struggles To Agree On Tax Proposals

By Sep 23, 2016
Stephanie Joyce / Wyoming Public Radio

Proposals for generating new state revenue failed to draw much support from the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its meeting this week.

 

The committee rejected proposals to increase taxes on wind energy and tobacco. A bill that would have introduced a sales tax on services also failed and a proposal to repeal some sales tax exemptions was largely gutted. Of the nine sales tax exemptions considered, the committee voted to keep five of them intact.

 

INSIDE ENERGY: Wyoming Wind Gridlock

By Sep 5, 2014
Leigh Paterson

Wyoming has some of the most powerful wind in the country. So, earlier this month, a massive wind farm got the green light from the state. If the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project gets federal approval, it will become the largest in the country. But who’s buying all that wind power? Right now there is no way to get it out of Wyoming, to the other states that really need it. For Inside Energy, Leigh Paterson reports on why transmission gridlocks are keeping Wyoming wind at bay.

New Transmission Lines Could Boost Renewable Energy Industry, Bring Jobs

By Dec 14, 2016
Public Domain

The Obama Administration announced the approval of two major transmission lines, one that will travel 728 miles across southern Wyoming to Nevada, delivering 3,000 megawatts of energy, enough to power 1.8 million homes. A second 400-mile transmission line called Energy Gateway South has also been approved for Utah.

Some 60 new wind, solar and geothermal projects are slated for development around the West. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Brad Purdy said, the energy grid is in need of such modernization. 

Political Change Powers Up Wyoming's Wind Industry

By Oct 14, 2016
Stephanie Joyce

 

The future is looking up for Wyoming’s wind industry.

There are few places in the country with more wind energy potential than Wyoming, but the state has seen almost no new wind turbines built in six years, even while wind has boomed in the rest of the country.

Depending on who you ask, the challenges have been political, technical or both. But now, the outlook is improving on all fronts.

Wind Manufacturing Booms In Colorado, Stalls In Wyoming

By Jul 29, 2016
Leigh Paterson

  

Wind turbines are pretty sleek-looking from a distance, but there’s a lot going on behind those spinning blades.

Bryan Boatright, a wind energy technology instructor at Laramie County Community College, took me up into a deconstructed nacelle. A nacelle is a big rectangular box that holds generation components like the generator and drive train. Each one looks like an RV.