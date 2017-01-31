House Debates Concealed Carry Bills

By 58 minutes ago

House Judiciary debates handgun waiting period.
Credit Bob Beck

The Wyoming House of Representatives is debating three bills that would allow concealed weapons in places where they are currently banned.

One bill allows concealed carry permit holders to have guns on the University of Wyoming campus, including athletic events. The House had a lengthy discussion over whether UW trustees should be allowed to declare parts of the campus off limits to guns. That amendment failed. Casper Representative Bunky Loucks says having guns on campus will keep it safe.

“Other states have utilized this. It keeps the University, the school in much safer environment. It allows people that are law abiding to protect themselves or others," said Loucks.  

"People will not go to these institutions and commit these crimes if they know there are people there who are law abiding and are able to arm themselves.”

The House also approved a measure that would allow K-12 schools to have designated people carry concealed weapons to provide protection. The third bill would allow concealed weapons in government meetings. All three bills will be up for a final vote on Wednesday.

Tags: 
guns
wyoming legislature
2017 Legislative Session
guns in schools
University of Wyoming

Related Content

Handgun Waiting Period Fails

By 4 minutes ago
Bob Beck

An effort to add a three day waiting period to handgun purchases has been defeated by a Wyoming legislative committee. The House Judiciary Committee voted 8 to 1 against the bill from Laramie Representative Cathy Connolly.

The waiting period was requested by Laramie resident Jim Kearns whose son used a handgun to commit suicide in August. Kearns says his son bought the gun to kill himself.

Campus Concealed Carry Bill Moves To House

By Jan 24, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming’s House Judiciary Committee moved a bill forward to remove gun free zones on college and university campuses across the state, voting six to three in favor of the measure.

Supporters of the bill said it would help gun owners better protect themselves and others, specifically in the case of an active shooter.

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols has come out against the bill, as well as Laramie County Community College’s President Joe Schaffer. He said he would prefer a more comprehensive solution to campus safety.

Dangerously Mentally Ill People Are Banned From Buying A Gun. In Wyoming, They Can Buy One Anyway

By Jan 22, 2016
Miles Bryan

Before you can buy a gun at Frontier Arms in Cheyenne, you have to fill out “Form 4473.” It asks questions like “Are you addicted to drugs?” and “Have you been convicted of a felony?” Owner Ryan Allen said, for most questions, there’s no use lying.

“In questions [where] we are talking about an actual crime, it's going to come up,” Allen said. “There are no if, ands, or buts about that.”

Wyoming Lawmakers Oppose New Gun Measures In Wake Of Orlando

By Jun 17, 2016
M&R Glasgow, Flickr Creative Commons

 

In the wake of the tragic slayings in Orlando last weekend, gun-control unexpectedly dominated Congress this week.

For Democrats the slaughter of 49 people at the Orlando LGBT club was the last straw and they’re calling for overhauling the nation’s lax gun laws. On Monday, the House dedicated a moment of silence to the victims, and Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes and a few other Democrats walked out of the chamber.

Senate Passes Bill That Makes Eluding Police A Felony

By Jan 28, 2017
Wyoming highway patrol

The Wyoming Senate has passed a bill that enhances the penalties for fleeing a police officer or attempting to flee a police officer. 

The bill makes it a felony if a driver tries to elude a police officer and drives recklessly. The penalty is further enhanced if the driver injures someone or causes property damage. 

LaGrange Senator Curt Meier said someone who is driving recklessly is not necessarily committing a felony, and that the bill goes too far.

Legislature Considers Expanding Hathaway To Attract Out Of State Students

By Jan 28, 2017
Bob Beck

In an effort to bring more young people to the state, Speaker of the House Steve Harshman wants to expand the Hathaway Scholarship to out of state students.

To qualify, a student will need a cumulative grand point average of 3.75 and be in the 96 percentile on either the SAT or ACT. The catch is that students must repay the scholarship either by working in the state or by paying out of pocket after they graduate. Harshman said that he believes if students come here, they will want to stay and that will help the economy.    

Week Three Of Legislative Session Wraps Up

By & Jan 27, 2017

Wyoming Public Radio News Director Bob Beck joins Morning Edition Host Caroline Ballard to discuss the latest news from the Wyoming Legislature.