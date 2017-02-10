Related Program: 
UW Highlights

If Travel Ban Sticks, Few Options Left For UW Students

By 1 hour ago

UW students gather signatures in the Union.
Credit Maggie Mullen

44 of the University of Wyoming’s students come from the seven different countries included in President Donald Trump’s travel suspension. The executive order is now in the midst of what will likely be a long, legal battle. Until the situation gets resolved, University President Laurie Nichols has discouraged the impacted students from traveling outside the U.S. Many of the students are now left with limited options and hard choices.

On a Friday just before noon, the University of Wyoming Union was busy with students and faculty stopping by for lunch between classes. One group of students was collecting signatures.

They were asking people to sign a letter to President Nichols, asking her to continue her support. Following President Donald Trump’s order, Nichols released a statement reaffirming the university’s commitment to its international students and staff.

Among the students was Ali Ghasemzadeh. He’s a PhD student from Iran studying transportation and highway engineering. He said he wants to teach once he graduates.  

 “My friends wanted to be a doctor, or an engineer,” said Ghasemzadeh. “I’m engineer right now, but I wanted to be the teacher at the end, it was the goal of my life.”

He said his parents planned to come to Laramie for his graduation, but under the ban that would not be possible. Ghasemzadeh said the ban could also impact his engagement.

“For example, my fiance, she is in Iran” said Ghasemzadeh. “She wanted to come here for continuing to study and being together, but it’s not possible anymore.”

With all of this emotional turmoil, Ghasemzadeh said he hasn’t been able to do the very thing he came to the U.S. to do -- school work.

“For me, I couldn’t work for two or three days. I’m just on Facebook, just refreshing, reading the new news,” said Ghasemzadeh.

Another UW student from Iran said he’s lost his motivation. He asked to not use his name because he was worried it could affect the status of his student visa. A few months ago, his father had open heart surgery back home in Iran and is now very sick. He said he had plans to visit him over winter break, but his program demanded him to stay and do more research.

When that happened, he changed his plans to visit this summer. If the order sticks, he said he is left with two choices. He can leave the U.S. to go see his father and risk not being able to return to his program. Or, he can continue his studies in Laramie and maybe never see his father again.

Most international students that come to the U.S. for college arrive on an F1 visa. It’s valid for the entirety of their degree programs, and they can apply to stay for additional three years after graduation to work in a job in their field.

Jill Johnson is the Associate Director of Admissions for the International Students and Scholars office at UW. She said applying for an F1 is a very long vetting process, especially if the student is coming from Iran.

“There are always really long delays in getting our students from Iran here, because they have to go through a pretty extensive background check, and this has been for years now,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the Monday after Trump’s order, students came to her office for a meeting and they were very upset. She said they were concerned about the people they knew directly impacted by the ban, but they were also worried about being able to finish their degrees.

“Most of these students, if not all of them, are graduate students,” said Johnson. “And so a lot of research opportunities that might -- not even opportunities -- required research for their degree program are to happen outside the U.S. Whether they could leave and come back, whether that would be a possibility for them to ever complete their degree here, was really in question.”

Back at UW’s union, the students collected over 650 signatures. Ali Ghasemzadeh said it is a small effort that may not have a major impact, but he was happy to see his peers come together.

“Actually the good thing about this order is that people, now they are closer to each other,” said Ghasemzadeh. “This is one advantage, at least, because people need each other’s support. This is the only thing that we can do.”

With the courts putting the ban on hold, the students remain in a wait and see mode.

Tags: 
immigration
refugees
University of Wyoming
international students

Related Content

UW President Maintains Support For International Students And Employees

By Jan 30, 2017
University of Wyoming

In a statement, University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols affirmed the university’s support of its international students and employees. Her comments came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to temporarily bar citizens and refugees from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Jackson Mayor-Elect Drafting Resolution To Help Prevent Deportations

By Dec 16, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

One of President-elect Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises was to enact stricter immigration policies. That has caused concern for the Jackson community, a town with a large immigrant population. Immigration laws are outside of the jurisdiction of local law enforcement, but Mayor-elect Pete Muldoon said the town could pass a resolution or ordinance to limit its cooperation with federal authorities.

Teachers Help Students Cope With Uneasy Election

By Dec 9, 2016
Aaron Schrank

 

Emotions are running high following the 2016 presidential election. Educators in Jackson are helping their large number of Mexican students cope with emotions they may be encountering at home.

“We have to determine what's important. Was my wig, really important?” asks teacher Thomas Ralston.

“No!” respond his third-grade class.

“So do I think if I used my earth and space book, every single thing in my earth and space book should go in my report?” he asks.

“No!” respond the students.

National Park Centennial Brings More Naturalization Ceremonies To Wyoming

By Nov 21, 2016
National Park Service

Five Wyomingites became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Kemmerer on Monday. 

Naturalization ceremonies aren’t as common in Wyoming as other states but have been more frequent this year because of the National Park Centennial. Several states co-hosted ceremonies this year at Yellowstone National Park where new citizens took the oath of allegiance.

UW President Affirms Commitment To Inclusive Campus Community

By Nov 14, 2016
University of Wyoming

In a message to University of Wyoming students, President Laurie Nichols affirmed her commitment to maintaining an inclusive campus community.

Writer Explores Deep Roots Of Gillette's Muslim Community

By Aug 26, 2016
Michael Polito Source: Wikimedia Commons

  

The community of Gillette has seen tension recently with plans for a Quran burning and protests over Gillette’s first mosque. Writer and Pulitzer Prize winner Kathryn Schulz heard this and wondered how a Muslim community came to be in coal mining Wyoming.