Jackson Mayor-Elect Drafting Resolution To Help Prevent Deportations

By Dec 16, 2016

Credit Wikimedia Commons

One of President-elect Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises was to enact stricter immigration policies. That has caused concern for the Jackson community, a town with a large immigrant population. Immigration laws are outside of the jurisdiction of local law enforcement, but Mayor-elect Pete Muldoon said the town could pass a resolution or ordinance to limit its cooperation with federal authorities.

Right now there’s an agreement between Teton County Jail and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to notify the federal government when an undocumented immigrant gets arrested. But Muldoon said he doesn’t believe local law enforcement is interested in acting as a deportation force.

“It’s not that we think locally there is this appetite to do it,” said Muldoon. “I just believe that it’s important to make it clear to people that live here in town and who are understandably very concerned and frightened, we considered everybody to be members of the community.”

Muldoon said the resolution is still being drafted, but experts in immigration law are helping to come up with specific language. To be enacted, the resolution would need to be approved by the city council. 

immigration
DACA
Jackson
Donald Trump

Jackson Citizen Worried State Hindering Voters

By Nov 4, 2016
Brett Neilson

Jackson resident says a state system that flags voters as potential non-citizens may be intimidating some U.S. citizens, who have the legal right to vote.

Jackson's Gina Valencia became a U.S. citizen in 2010. That November she registered to vote in her first U.S. election and then voted in five elections. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has a copy of her U.S. passport on file as proof of her citizenship.

But this year, she received a letter from the Teton County Clerk saying she had been flagged by the state as a "potential non-citizen."

Obama's Immigration Orders Will Impact Jackson Workers

By Jan 30, 2015
Zach Montes

Last November, President Obama announced a major executive action on immigration—a plan that would offer temporary legal status and deportation relief to millions of immigrants who live in the country without documents. That’s big news for residents of Jackson. In the past few decades, the town’s Latino immigrant population has skyrocketed from basically zero—to about 30 percent of the community. As Wyoming Public Radio’s Aaron Schrank reports, these changes to immigration law could bring new opportunities to Jackson’s working class immigrants—and the employers who hire them.

Inequality In The Equality State: Disparities Abound In Wyoming's Renowned Ski Town

By Jan 9, 2015
Aaron Schrank

    

Income and wealth disparities in the U.S. are the most pronounced they’ve been in decades. Perhaps nowhere is the gap between luxury and poverty more apparent than in Jackson. The small ski town sits in the county with the highest average income in the country. But it’s also home to a growing number of Mexican immigrants who come to work in Jackson’s tourism economy. Teton County residents boast a median household income of $72,000, but for immigrant households, it’s just $26,000. That inequity has repercussions for Jackson's youth.

Teachers Help Students Cope With Uneasy Election

By Dec 9, 2016
Aaron Schrank

 

Emotions are running high following the 2016 presidential election. Educators in Jackson are helping their large number of Mexican students cope with emotions they may be encountering at home.

“We have to determine what's important. Was my wig, really important?” asks teacher Thomas Ralston.

“No!” respond his third-grade class.

“So do I think if I used my earth and space book, every single thing in my earth and space book should go in my report?” he asks.

“No!” respond the students.