Jackson Org Draws Plans For The Grove, Affordable Housing Complex

Teton County’s Habitat for Humanity has released design plans for twenty-four low income homes that will help address the housing shortfall in the area.  

Many of the people who work in the Jackson area can’t afford to live there, and a recent study found that a third of the county's residents spend more than thirty percent of their income on housing.

A local group hopes to build the three bedroom units over the next four years, and sell them to people who make less than eighty percent of the county’s average.

The County Housing Authority bought the land for the complex, but passed responsibility for a third phase of designs to Habitat.

If the town government approves the designs, construction will begin in June, and the first two buildings will be finished by December of 2018.

Teton Habitat Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck said the non-profit took several factors into account as it was drawing up its plans.

“We look at long term durability of these units, really looking at the end user costs while in these homes, trying to reduce utility bills, maintenance bills, so that our families are really able to free up as much discretionary income in their budgets as they can and not having to put a large portion of their budget towards home costs,” said Heimbuck.

The non-profit also needed to make sure that volunteers could help with construction. Heimbuck said that by partnering with her organization, the county is involving Jackson residents who want to help solve the housing problem.

“Habitat’s going to be opening up that site to this community for volunteers to come get involved on the project,” said Heimbuck. “There’s a lot of people that talk about wanting to support affordable housing and this is going to be a real concrete opportunity to come out and help firsthand, with a hammer in your hand.”

The Housing Authority and a housing trust in the area also offer low-income residences, but Heimbuck said they often have waitlists holding as many as three hundred names.

housing
low income
Teton County
Jackson

Native Renters Struggle With Discrimination In Reservation Border Towns

By Jan 13, 2017

  

Over the past few months, we’ve been looking at the housing crisis on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The shortage of homes there—and the lack of funding to build more--has led to overcrowding and homelessness. Many Native Americans are often forced to find rentals in border communities off the reservation. Even there they still struggle to find places to live because of racial discrimination.

On Rural Reservations, Homelessness Less Visible Than Elsewhere

By Dec 9, 2016
Melodie Edwards

There’s a housing crisis going on at the Wind River Indian Reservation in central Wyoming. For its fast growing population of 15,000 residents, there aren’t nearly enough homes to go around, and very little funding to build more. The problem has led to high rates of homelessness in Fremont County. But on rural reservations like Wind River, homelessness doesn’t look much like it does in big cities.

Low Income Housing Solutions Suggest Jackson Pay For Infrastructure

By Sep 29, 2016
JACKSON HOLE COMMUNITY HOUSING TRUST

Two new housing proposals in Jackson recommend that the town pay for infrastructure improvements on behalf of private developers, as long as they limit access to those facilities to lower income renters.

Mayor Sara Flitner said private developers are usually responsible for building their infrastructure as needed. But because the cost of housing has eclipsed wages in Jackson, Flitner said the town council is considering an exchange of infrastructure improvements, such as water and sewage, for income restrictions on new development’s housing.

Overcrowded Lives: The First In A Series On The Reservation Housing Shortage

By Aug 12, 2016
Melodie Edwards

The two tribes on the Wind River Indian Reservation are growing and prospering. The Northern Arapaho is expected to reach 11,000 this year, the Eastern Shoshone is almost 5,000 strong. But while the number of people has been expanding, the number of homes where all those people can live has not. The situation has led to severe overcrowding, and the social problems that come with that. 

85-year-old Northern Arapaho elder Kenneth Shakespeare has lived in this house north of Arapaho with its view of the mountains and fertile hayfields for a lot of years. 

Solutions To The Reservation Housing Shortage Blocked By Many Obstacles

By Sep 2, 2016
Melodie Edwards

Overcrowding in homes on the Wind River Reservation is a real problem, as seen in the first story in our “Reservation Housing Shortage” series. In the early 2000s, the number of homes with more than six people living in them grew by 5% for Eastern Shoshone homes and by over 10% for Northern Arapaho. And the reason is, there just aren’t enough houses on the reservation.