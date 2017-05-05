Jim Wetzel No Longer Casper Police Chief

The Casper City Manager's office says Police Chief Jim Wetzel will not be retained. The change in leadership comes in the midst of multiple investigations of the department.

In April, a third party survey of 84 employees at the Casper Police department revealed a hostile work environment and an ineffective chain of command that prevented officers from proper investigations. The survey also pointed to the city’s administration for ignoring these concerns. Two days after the survey was made public, Casper City Manager V.H. McDonald announced his retirement.

In the press release, Interim City Manager Liz Becher said, “the City of Casper has decided to go in a new direction in the leadership of the Casper Police Department.”

Currently, the Police Department is under two different investigations—one independent review paid for by City Council and one internal investigation by local attorney Judith Studer.

In the meantime, Captain Steve Schulz has been appointed as the Interim Police Chief.