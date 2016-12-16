The Lander Nordic Ski Association is a 501-c-3 non-profit, which operates on BLM and USFS land on South Pass at Beaver Creek, and at the Lander Golf Course. Annual membership fees cover the bulk of the operating costs to maintain and groom these high quality trail systems. The LNSA mission is to support nordic skiing in the Lander region. The organization maintains and grooms trails for the local high school nordic ski team, as well as for the casual day touring skiers.

More information can be found at www.LanderNordic.org , or email LanderNordic@gmail.com .