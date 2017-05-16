Last Wyoming Planned Parenthood Standing Will Close Doors In July

By 19 minutes ago

Credit Planned Parenthood

Wyoming’s one and only Planned Parenthood branch in Casper will be closing its doors in July. The health center is among five others in the Rocky Mountain region that will be shutting down this summer. 

The decision to close the clinic was not entirely a financial one. That’s according to Adrienne Mansanares, a leader of Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood which oversees the Casper branch.

Mansanares said the move to close the health center had to do with patients in Wyoming having access to care from other providers. Mansares also said most of Wyoming’s Planned Parenthood patients already travel to the Fort Collins branch.

“We are making some difficult but necessary changes and this is really so that we can continue to meet patients’ needs in both the short term and the long term,” said Mansanares

Mansanares said they expect Casper’s 500 annual patients to be able to get care from other providers in town, including the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming. 

The branch officially closes on July 21, with services slowing down in the coming weeks. 

Mansares said while Wyoming may no longer have any physical locations, Planned Parenthood will remain present in the state through their partnership with NARAL and a 24/7 text messaging service.

Planned Parenthood
Reproductive Health
reproductive education

Birth Control Surge Puts Pressure On Local Wyoming Clinics

By Nov 29, 2016
Flickr creative commons

Following the election, family planning centers in Wyoming say they saw a sharp increase in women seeking long-term contraceptives. But that surge has not been accompanied by increased funding for the cash-strapped clinics.

Nationwide, donations have poured into reproductive health organizations like Planned Parenthood, but in Wyoming, there is only one Planned Parenthood clinic, in Casper.

Defunding Planned Parenthood May Not Significantly Impact Wyoming Clinic

By Aug 7, 2015
Wikimedia Commons

Planned Parenthood came under fire when videos surfaced of its employees discussing the distribution of fetal tissue for research. A bill to cut all federal funding to Planned Parenthood was blocked by the U.S. Senate, but some House Republicans say they will continue the effort to the defund the organization after summer recess.

The Fifth Vital Sign To Offer Class In Laramie

By May 4, 2016
The Fifth Vital Sign

The Fifth Vital Sign, a traveling reproductive healthcare team, will be speaking on the University of Wyoming’s campus Wednesday night.

Health Official Says Comprehensive Sex-Ed Helps Reduce Teen Birth Rate

By Sep 17, 2014

A Wyoming Department of Health study says that the state’s teen birth rate has dropped every year for the last six years.

In 2008 Wyoming had about 50 births for every 1000 teen girls. That rate dropped to about 35 births in 2013. Some counties have seen even more dramatic decreases.

STD Rates Are Up In Wyoming And Nationwide

By Nov 29, 2016

Wyoming saw higher rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and other sexual transmitted diseases in 2015 compared to reports from the previous year, according to recent data released by the Department of Health.

The report shows a 3 percent increase in chlamydia cases and a 150 percent rise in gonorrhea. Young people aged 15 to 24 accounted for a majority of these infections, which health officials say can have lasting health impacts.