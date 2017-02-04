Legislature Lowers Marijuana Penalties

By 30 minutes ago

A bill to lower the penalty for marijuana possession of three ounces or less passed the Wyoming House of Representatives today. The vote for House Bill 137 was nearly unanimous with 52 votes in favor.

Credit pixabay

Cheyenne Representative Jared Olsen sponsored the bill in an effort to save prison costs.

"Right now the current law says if you have in your possession 3 ounces of marijuana or less, it’s up to a year in prison and a thousand dollar fine," said Olsen. "And that’s part of what’s plaguing our prison, overcrowding our prison, and it’s part of our funding issue on the pen-side. And it’s also, we’re not treating people for the issues that they have, we’re just putting people in prison and creating felons."

Olsen said the bill also establishes an elevated misdemeanor for a third offense, so those convicted won’t become felons. A fourth offense would still be a felony.

Laramie Representative Charles Pelkey, who is in favor of complete decriminalization of marijuana, said he voted for the bill not because it’s perfect, but because it’s a step in the right direction.

The bill now moves to the Senate for further debate.

 

marijuana
2017 Legislative Session
wyoming legislature

Marijuana Reform Takes Baby Step At Legislature

By Jan 31, 2017
pixabay

Marijuana reform was a popular topic at the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday with the House Judiciary Committee voting to support House Bill 197 to create a tiered penalty system.   

The bill would mean stiffer punishment for second, third and fourth possession convictions within ten years of the first, and would apply to possessions of less than three ounces. 

Public Meeting Discusses Future Of Medical Marijuana

By Sep 12, 2016
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Wyoming NORML and Wyoming Purple Cross, medical marijuana advocate groups in the state, are hosting a public meeting to discuss the Peggy A. Kelly Wyoming Cannabis Act. Right now, the groups are working to get enough signatures to put the issue on the 2017 ballot. This would allow voters to decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Debate Over Edible Marijuana Is Far From Over

By Mar 18, 2016
Miles Bryan

  

Last year a couple of Wyoming judges ruled that state law does not have specific penalties for marijuana-laced edibles. Wyoming law enforcement officials say that ever since Colorado legalized marijuana they are seeing more of it than ever before and so lawmakers tried and failed to address the issue during the recent legislative session. The main problem was that lawmakers got hung up on how much edible marijuana constitutes a felony and the bill died.

Should Wyoming High Schools Drug Test Students?

By Mar 18, 2016
Micah Baldwin, Flickr Creative Commons

 

Last year, when Tongue River High School students Taylor Holiday and Kylee Knobloch were asked to come up with a project for their leadership club, they decided to tackle a real-world problem.

“There was a few kids in our school that seemed to be struggling with drugs a little bit,” says Holiday. “So we thought, ‘what if we could make the change in this school that helped kids get away from issues like that?’”