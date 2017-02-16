Measure To Legalize Marijuana Will Not Appear On 2018 Ballot

By 29 minutes ago

Credit Jennifer Martin

The Peggy A. Kelley Wyoming Cannabis Act of 2016 will not appear on the 2018 General Election Ballot. The applicants who brought forth the effort to legalize marijuana in Wyoming were unable to collect the required 25,000 signatures by the February 14 deadline.

Frank Latta is the director of Wyoming NORML – The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws – one of the groups helping collect signatures. He said inexperience may have played a role in coming up short.

“It was a relatively new process for the people that got involved in the signature drive, and trying to get volunteers just to do this is very problematic, as you can see from the outcome,” said Latta.

Latta said they did not collect enough signatures and their efforts to get bills passed in the state legislature dealing with decriminalization or legalization have been unsuccessful, but he is still hopeful because they are at least getting more legislation heard than in past years.

“We went from introducing one or two [bills per session] to now we’re introducing five. We’ve got both parties on whether it’s Republicans or the Democrats. Are we moving forward? Boy, we’re moving forward in big big turns,” said Latta.

According to the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming, last year 81 percent of Wyoming residents were in favor of legalizing medical marijuana with a doctor’s prescription. Latta said going forward Wyoming NORML will continue to promote the medical uses of marijuana and the economic impacts of growing hemp in Wyoming.

Related Content

Legislature Lowers Marijuana Penalties

By Feb 4, 2017
pixabay

A bill to lower the penalty for marijuana possession of three ounces or less passed the Wyoming House of Representatives today. The vote for House Bill 157 was nearly unanimous with 52 votes in favor.

Cheyenne Representative Jared Olsen sponsored the bill in an effort to save prison costs.

Marijuana Reform Takes Baby Step At Legislature

By Jan 31, 2017
pixabay

Marijuana reform was a popular topic at the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday with the House Judiciary Committee voting to support House Bill 197 to create a tiered penalty system.   

The bill would mean stiffer punishment for second, third and fourth possession convictions within ten years of the first, and would apply to possessions of less than three ounces. 

Study Says More Wyomingites Support Legal Marijuana Use

By Oct 27, 2016
Public Domain

Attitudes toward marijuana use appear to be slightly changing in Wyoming. The Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s election year survey revealed an increase in support for legalizing marijuana for both personal and medical use.

However, WYSAC researcher Brian Harnisch said residents view each of those issues differently.

“A majority of Wyoming residents still oppose the recreational use of marijuana,” said Harnish. “While at the same time we have sort of an overwhelming majority of Wyoming residents that support the legalization for medical purposes.”

Public Meeting Discusses Future Of Medical Marijuana

By Sep 12, 2016
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Wyoming NORML and Wyoming Purple Cross, medical marijuana advocate groups in the state, are hosting a public meeting to discuss the Peggy A. Kelly Wyoming Cannabis Act. Right now, the groups are working to get enough signatures to put the issue on the 2017 ballot. This would allow voters to decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Debate Over Edible Marijuana Is Far From Over

By Mar 18, 2016
Miles Bryan

  

Last year a couple of Wyoming judges ruled that state law does not have specific penalties for marijuana-laced edibles. Wyoming law enforcement officials say that ever since Colorado legalized marijuana they are seeing more of it than ever before and so lawmakers tried and failed to address the issue during the recent legislative session. The main problem was that lawmakers got hung up on how much edible marijuana constitutes a felony and the bill died.