Related Program: 
Tribal News

Northern Arapaho Celebrate Anniversary Of Health Clinic

By Darrah J. Perez 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Tribal News

Credit Darrah J. Perez

After years of poor health services, the Northern Arapaho tribe took over the management of their health clinic from the federal government. Last week the Wind River Family Community Health Center celebrated its first anniversary.   

Indian Health Services received an extra $2.4 million from the Northern Arapaho Tribe so the facility could run completely independently. Back in April, Northern Arapaho councilman and former Indian Health Services CEO Richard Brannon said, after years of trying to take over the clinic, he was ready to give up. He says even after the tribe signed a contract with the government legalizing the hand off, they still hadn’t taken over control of the building or the health records.

“What we have been doing this whole year is building our system from the ground up,” said Brannon. “What we are doing today is celebrating that we did survive.”

The Arapahoe tribe’s health clinic was once the lowest funded service unit in the Billings area office. Now, after a full year as an independent service provider, the Wind River Family and Community Health Center has hired 44 new people and are successfully meeting payroll and operational costs.

Brannon says he hopes the new clinic can eventually combat some of the serious health disparities in his tribe, like high rates of diabetes and heart disease.

"I prayed to God and what He told me is to take a leap of faith,” said Brannon. “There has been enough suffering, enough abuse, enough pain and sorrow for the Arapaho people, you have to do it He said. And that is why we are here today."

The Wind River Family and Community Health Care Center celebrated with song and prayer by Falcon Drum Group and a presentation by culture teacher Mary Ann Headley. 

Tags: 
Indian Health Services
health
Native Amercian
Tribal health issues

Related Content

Tribes Submit Application For Medicaid Waiver

By Jan 22, 2016
Melodie Edwards

The state of Wyoming along with the Northern Arapaho and the Eastern Shoshone tribes have successfully submitted an application for a Medicaid Waiver.

If the Center for Medicaid and Medicare approves the application, the Medicaid Waiver could inject almost $17 million dollars a year into tribal health services on the Wind River Indian Reservation where there’s a severe shortage of healthcare providers.

Handbook Teaches Native Women About Their Right To Access Morning After Pill

By Apr 27, 2016
NAWHERC

April is sexual assault awareness month, and a Native advocacy group is handing out free copies of a new booklet on reservations around the country called “What To Do When You’re Raped: An ABC Handbook for Native Girls.”           

Without Staff, Wyoming Mother-Child Prison Unit Remains Vacant

By Oct 14, 2016
Wyoming Department of Corrections

At the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, there’s an average of four births per year. That’s because some inmates are showing up to prison pregnant. When an inmate does give birth, they’re usually given less than 24 hours with their newborn before handing the child over to family or foster care services, when they return to the prison. Four years ago, plans were put into motion to address the situation by providing a mother-child unit where inmates could raise their children. However, the unit has remained vacant since renovations were completed in 2014.

Tribal Officials Learn A New Way To Track Health Data

By Sep 15, 2016
Jordan Vandjelovic, Rocky Mountain Tribal Epidemiology Center

Health officials from the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes have a new tool to help them improve the health of residents on the Wind River Reservation. Several health advocates recently attended a training to learn how to use software from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to better collect information about health care on the reservation.