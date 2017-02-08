Related Program: 
Education

Omnibus Education Bill Passes House

By 19 seconds ago

Credit State of Wyoming Legislature

An omnibus education bill passed the Wyoming House Tuesday and moved to the Senate for review.

The bill is the House of Representatives' answer to the $400 million education budget deficit. The bill proposes freezing transportation and special education funding for the 2018/2019 fiscal year to generate some savings.  Remaining gaps in funding would be covered by legislative reserves. And should the state’s rainy day account dip below $500 million, the state sales tax and the state use tax would increase a half penny.

The amendment proposing those potential tax increases was one of the more contentious points of debate, but was added to the bill by a 34 to 25 vote. The bill also includes a sunset provision that would remove the tax should the 43 education mills – a portion of taxes specifically set aside for education - begin to regenerate 65 percent of the necessary revenue to fund education.

House Education Chairman David Northrup used a gun safety analogy to describe the tax as a cautious approach to the future of education funding.  “It’s just like when you go out shooting. What’s the first thing your dad told you? Be careful what you are shooting at. Be sure of your back stop.” And he added, “That’s what we’re saying here. Get a backstop.”

Another major aspect of the bill is creating a joint select committee to continue to study solutions to the education budget, as well as a recalibration of the funding model. The governor will also appoint three advisory groups to provide input and recommendations to the select committee.

Tags: 
education
school funding
deficit
2017 Legislative Session
wyoming legislature

Related Content

The Unforeseen Costs Of Freezing Special Education Funds

By Jan 30, 2017

On the list of recommendations to reduce Wyoming’s education budget deficit is a cap on special education funding. That means moving forward, districts that need to spend more than their allocated budget will need to cover those additional costs on their own.

Omnibus Education Passes House After Heated Debate

By Feb 4, 2017
pixabay

An Omnibus Education Bill received initial approval by the Wyoming House of Representatives Friday, but not before a heated tax debate. The House rejected a proposed 2-percent tax increase that was part of the bill and instead approved a half penny tax that kicks in when the rainy day fund falls below $500 million dollars.

Encampment Representative Jerry Paxton supported the larger of the two tax increases and said the state needs to act now to produce more revenue.

Bill To Take Power From Courts In Education Funding, Give To Legislature

By Feb 4, 2017
flickr creative commons

The Wyoming Senate passed a proposed constitutional amendment Friday to give the legislature the power to determine how much the state should spend on public education.  The amendment, if supported by the public, would diminish the power of the courts.

Laramie Senator Chris Rothfuss said he voted against Senate Joint Resolution nine because it would adversely change the nature of the relationship between the courts and the legislature.

Week Three Of Legislative Session Wraps Up

By & Jan 27, 2017

Wyoming Public Radio News Director Bob Beck joins Morning Edition Host Caroline Ballard to discuss the latest news from the Wyoming Legislature.