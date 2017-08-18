Open Spaces August 18, 2017

On this episode, we spend a lot of time talking about how Wyoming is preparing for the eclipse. The event requires a lot of planning. We have a story about a small agricultural county that’s lucky enough to be in the path of the total eclipse — and how local businesses are benefiting. Casper residents are signing up with the home sharing service Airbnb in record numbers to accommodate eclipse visitors. We also hear how school kids are getting ready and learn about eclipse art. Those stories and more.