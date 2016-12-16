Open Spaces December 16, 2016

On this episode, we’ll hear why members of the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee say they believe still more budget cuts are needed. And we’ll learn how the Northern Arapaho are trying to make sure they don’t get left out of grizzly delisting the way the Standing Rock Sioux did on the pipeline. We’ll hear about the strange things that started happening when a UW student was commissioned to paint the sinking of the USS Arizona. Those stories and more.