On this episode, we will hear about a pair of legislative bills intended to address a $400 million shortfall in education funding. The question is will either pass. If President Trump’s travel ban sticks, it will have a major impact on some of the University of Wyoming’s international students’ studies and personal lives. Wyoming’s Transportation Director went to Capitol Hill to ask for more highway funds. Plus a conversation about wage gap legislation and education issues. Those stories and more.
Open Spaces February 10, 2017
By Wyoming Public Media • 33 minutes ago