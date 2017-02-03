Open Spaces February 3, 2017

On this episode, we’ll find out what role Wyoming’s delegation is playing to sweep out Obama-era regulations. We’ll also hear how activists around the state are organizing after the Women’s March on Washington. You know those noisy little critters that squeak at you on top of mountains? We’ll find out about research on how climate change is affecting the American pika. While we’re at it, we’ll learn how climate change is melting away ice to reveal more archaeology. And we’ll talk to Former Wyoming Senator Al Simpson who’s participating in efforts to repeal the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court Decision Citizens United that considers corporations as people. Those conversations and more.