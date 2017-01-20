On this episode, we’ll see how lawmakers are looking at ways to generate more revenue: from new taxes to diversifying the economy. We’ll explore a possible alternative to the controversial land transfer bill that would empower locals with negotiate with the feds. We'll look at what virtual education means for teaching in Wyoming. Plus a look at the lead contamination at Pinedale High School and an update on Liz Cheney’s first weeks in Washington. Those stories and more.
Open Spaces January 20, 2017
By Wyoming Public Media • 34 minutes ago