Open Spaces May 5, 2017

On this episode, Wyoming U.S. Representative cast her vote to do away with the affordable care act this week. Leadership at the Casper Police Department continues to be scrutinized for an alleged hostile work environment. We will look at the debate over concealed carry on the University of Wyoming campus. Plus a look at the return of Wolf management to the state of Wyoming and the Importance of Humanities at UW. Those stories and more are coming up on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.