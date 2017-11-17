On this episode, according to a new NPR poll, many Native Americans say they experience discrimination when they call the police or go to federal court. We will look at how many in Wyoming are nervous about changes to the sage grouse management plans… but how others are relieved. And we will talk about prison reform, people and Grizzly encounters, and a conversation with a state senator about getting more bang for our buck in education. Those stories and more.
Open Spaces November 17, 2017
By Wyoming Public Media • 39 minutes ago