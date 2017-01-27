Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race To Begin In Jackson

The PEDIGREE Stage Stop Race, a dog sledding race, begins January 27 in Jackson. The competition lasts eight days and travels through four national forests and eight communities, including Jackson, Driggs, ID, Alpine, Pinedale, Lander, Big Piney, Kemmerer, and Uinta County. The race will end back in Jackson on February 4.

Fourteen teams of mushers and dogs will be competing for a 1st prize of $10,000.

The Eukanuba Eight Dog Classic is a three day race that will begin at the same time as the Pedigree Stage Stop Race and will have ten teams competing.

Race director Dan Carter said the first teams will leave the shoot Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s a dual start so we’ve got two teams going out together, starting with the eight dog teams followed by the Pedigree Stage Stop teams,” Carter said.

There will be food vendors, music and giveaways in the Jackson town square at the start line, and the festivities will continue on February 4 when the race ends.

“The race finish line is at Snow King Resort, and after the race we’ll have a torchlight parade and a fireworks display,” said Carter.

Carter said the race will also hold events to benefit animal shelters along the route.

“[We’ll be] working with animals shelters to try and find homes for adoptable dogs. They support these animal shelters through adoption and also pet food donations,” said Carter.

Visitors can come meet the teams and watch the race at each of the staging areas located at various trailheads in National Forests, and Carter said this is something that sets the race apart.

“Our ability to invite the public out and witness and participate in the event, I would say that’s what makes us unique.”

More information on specific dates and locations for the staging areas is available at www.wyomingstagestop.org.