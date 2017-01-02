Poll Results: Listeners Pick The Best Music Of 2016

The Best Music Of 2015

We asked listeners to vote from three lists: AAA, Americana, and Wyoming/Regional. We received an abundance of votes this year! Thanks to everyone who voted and thank you for listening to Morning Music. Here are listeners picks for the best music of 2015:

Top 20 AAA

1. Alabama Shakes - Sound and Color

2. Brandi Carlile - The Firewatcher's Daughter

3. Jason Isbell - Something More Than Free

4. James Taylor - Before This World

5. James McMurtry - Complicated Game