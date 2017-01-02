Poll Results: Listeners Pick The Best Music Of 2016

The Best Music Of 2016
We asked listeners to vote from two lists: AAA and Wyoming albums. We received an abundance of votes this year! Thanks to everyone who voted and thank you for listening to Wyoming Sounds. Here are listeners picks for the best music of 2016:
Top 20 AAA
- David Bowie - Black Star
- Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth
- John Prine - For Better or Worse
- Lake Street Dive - Side Pony
- Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
- Bon Iver - 22 Million
- Luke Bell - Luke Bell
- Aoife O’Donovan - In the Magic Hour
- Wilco - Schmilco
- Bob Weir - Blue Mountain
- Ray LaMontagne - Ouroboros
- Bonnie Raitt - Dig In Deep
- Andrew Bird - Are You Serious
- Rolling Stones - Blue & Lonesome
- Mumford & Sons - Johannesburg
- Avett Brothers - True Sadness
- The Lumineers - Cleopatra
- Santana - Santana IV
- Sara Watkins - Young In All The Wrong Ways
- The Record Company - Give It Back To You
Top 5 Wyoming
- The Two Tracks - The Two Tracks
- J Shogren Shanghai’d - Why So Blue Bird?
- Whippoorwill - Good to be Around (EP)
- Elk Tongue - A Field Guide to Mammals (EP)
- Mama Lenny and the Remedy - Rain Fire (EP)