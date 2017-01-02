Related Programs: 
Poll Results: Listeners Pick The Best Music Of 2016

By Wyoming Public Media 30 minutes ago
Top row, left to right: Cover art for Lake Street Dive, David Bowie, Aoife O'Donovan. Bottom row, left to right: Bon Iver, The Two Tracks, J Shogren.
Credit Courtesy of the artists

The Best Music Of 2016

We asked listeners to vote from two lists: AAA and Wyoming albums. We received an abundance of votes this year! Thanks to everyone who voted and thank you for listening to Wyoming Sounds. Here are listeners picks for the best music of 2016:

Top 20 AAA

  1. David Bowie - Black Star
  2. Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth
  3. John Prine - For Better or Worse
  4. Lake Street Dive - Side Pony
  5. Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
  6. Bon Iver - 22 Million
  7. Luke Bell - Luke Bell
  8. Aoife O’Donovan - In the Magic Hour
  9. Wilco - Schmilco
  10. Bob Weir - Blue Mountain
  11. Ray LaMontagne - Ouroboros
  12. Bonnie Raitt - Dig In Deep
  13. Andrew Bird - Are You Serious
  14. Rolling Stones - Blue & Lonesome
  15. Mumford & Sons - Johannesburg
  16. Avett Brothers - True Sadness
  17. The Lumineers - Cleopatra
  18. Santana - Santana IV
  19. Sara Watkins - Young In All The Wrong Ways
  20. The Record Company - Give It Back To You

Top 5 Wyoming

  1. The Two Tracks - The Two Tracks
  2. J Shogren Shanghai’d - Why So Blue Bird?
  3. Whippoorwill - Good to be Around (EP)
  4. Elk Tongue - A Field Guide to Mammals (EP)
  5. Mama Lenny and the Remedy - Rain Fire (EP) 
