President Donald Trump has just finished his first 100 days in office. When it comes to energy and the environment, he has already taken some aggressive steps toward fulfilling major campaign promises. Inside Energy reporter Leigh Paterson joined Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard to review President Trump’s energy policy in his first few months.
President Trump Full Steam Ahead Removing Environmental Regulations
By Caroline Ballard & Leigh Paterson, Inside Energy • 28 seconds ago
