Private Funds Enhance UW Scholarships

Credit UW Foundation

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols is working with the UW Foundation to grow the number of scholarships available in an effort to recruit students.

According to UW Foundation president Ben Blalock there is a multitude of scholarships available for declared majors, but not as many dollars available for incoming freshmen that have yet to declare. Blalock said, “this new focus with the president is going to really provide a broader discretion to recruit the best and brightest, but also students who have financial need.”

This new pool of money from private donors will have a positive impact on university budgets, according to Blalock, “because they will be able to use somewhat less of the state dollars towards scholarships and be able to use private dollars more aggressively towards scholarships going forward.”

Blalock says there will be an increase in UW Foundation sponsored scholarships available this fall, and there should be more money in coming years as they talk to prospective contributors.

UW Foundation
University of Wyoming
scholarship
financial need

UW Not As One-Sided On Campus Carry As Perceived

By May 5, 2017
Tennessee Watson

Wyoming Senator Anthony Bouchard has had his share of media attention over the last month for a tense exchange with three University of Wyoming students and a professor. The controversy revolves around a class project about how African-American males are stereotyped as dangerous, which Bouchard said was anti-gun and an example of the one-sided approach to the issue he says is pervasive on campus.  

Art Historian, Philanthropist Will Receive Honorary Doctorates From UW

By May 9, 2017
University of Wyoming

This weekend, University of Wyoming graduates will receive their degrees during commencement ceremonies. Also receiving honorary doctoral degrees are two UW alumni: Peter H. Hassrick and Paula Green Johnson. Hassrick is a writer and art historian who is currently director emeritus and senior scholar at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.

UW Awaits Clarity On Layoffs

By May 9, 2017
University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming trustee meetings this week have many on campus awaiting a mixture of bad news and clarity. While a plan for a $10 million budget reduction for fiscal year 2018 was released in November, the details have been murky. To meet the proposed cuts, close to 50 layoffs are on the table, according to UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin.

A report prepared for this week’s meetings has brought more budget cut details to the surface. It shows The Outreach School and Athletics department will see the largest percentage of funding cuts, but no program is left untouched.

Are Humanities Core To The Land Grant University Mission?

By May 5, 2017
University of Wyoming

As the University of Wyoming faces steep budget cuts, the university community is revisiting which programs are core to the land grant mission. To a lot of people, it feels like the humanities are at odds with the sciences, and both of them are at odds with applied disciplines. But one English professor has taken a look at the history of the land grant university and found that none of that is quite true.

UW Symphony Explores Doomed Love In Season Finale

By May 3, 2017
uwyo.edu

Doomed love is the theme of this week’s University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra 2016-17 season finale. It includes Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, as well as works by four other composers, including recent UW eminent composer in residence, Libby Larsen.