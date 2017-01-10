Related Program: 
Representative Liz Cheney's First Vote For Wyoming For Public Land Transfers

Last week, both Wyoming’s U.S. Congressman Liz Cheney and the new pick for Interior Secretary, Montana Representative Ryan Zinke, both voted yes on a bill that would make it easier for congress to hand over federal lands to states. The amendment strips public lands of their value by allowing Congress to ignore the potential revenue those lands might get from timber, grazing, mining or drilling.

Wyoming Hunters and Anglers Alliance board member Max Ludington says that’s a significant rule change because it allows the government to get around budget technicalities that has blocked public land transfers in the past.

But Ludington said the new rule won’t make it any more affordable for states to take over public lands since they’ll still have all the real costs of managing those lands, like fighting fires, litigating federal laws and other expenses.  

“It’s difficult to foresee a situation in which the state is able to account for the management costs through those increased revenues,” Ludington said. “And so they’re going to be facing a losing proposition. It’s fiscally irresponsible to take those on. And they’re going to sell off the choicest lands.”

Ludington said it’s disappointing to see how out of step Cheney is with the interests of Wyoming’s outdoor recreation industry.

Wyoming’s Wilderness Society Representative Dan Smitherman said, the fact that Congressman Zinke voted yes was also a big surprise. In fact, when the Republican Party included federal land transfers in their platform last year, Zinke publicly voiced his opposition.

“In fact, he was a member of the Republican National Committee platform committee and he resigned that position over that plank,” Smitherman said. “He felt it wasn’t appropriate. But then he turns right around and he voted for this amendment.”

The amendment passed with mostly partisan support with only three Republicans voting against it. Since the amendment was a change to a house rule, it doesn’t require approval from the senate or the president. Smitherman says, it’s a done deal.

Related Content

Push To Transfer Federal Lands To States Has Sportsmen On Edge

By Jan 5, 2017

Wyoming has become a flash point in the debate over whether hundreds of millions of acres of federal public lands should be turned over to state hands.

From Buzz Hettick's place on the edge of the windswept college town of Laramie, it's a short drive into the heart of these remote lands, vast tracts run by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

On a recent, blustery morning, Hettick was scouting out an elk hunt in the Laramie range, a patchwork of private and public BLM land north of his home.

"A lot of wildlife uses public lands," he says.

Anti-Land Transfer Activists Swarm Legislative Meeting

By Dec 15, 2016
Naysayers packed into a legislative meeting Wednesday to express disapproval of a proposed constitutional amendment that would provide guidance to the state in the event that federal lands are transferred to the state. The meeting was meant to clarify language in the amendment and no vote was actually cast.

 

Committee Chairman Tim Stubson said he's voted against such bills in the past, but this one is different.

 

Interior Secretary Praises Private Donors For Protecting Park Land

By Dec 16, 2016
Grand Teton National Park Foundation

At a bipartisan celebration today in Grand Teton National Park, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, serving the Obama administration, and Governor Matt Mead, a Republican, praised a deal to protect park land from commercial development.

Secretary Jewell praised the more than 5,000 private donors who contributed $23 million dollars in just eight months to allow the National Park Service to buy state land.

More Wyoming Bills Push To Give State Control Over Federal Lands

By Aug 29, 2016
U.S. Forest Service

A Wyoming conservation group has released a report describing what they call a calculated and incremental approach to transferring federal public lands into state control. The Wyoming Outdoor Council’s report says there have been an increasing number of land transfer bills in recent years, not just in Wyoming but around the West.

WOC's Steff Kessler says supporters of the legislation want local control of federal lands, but she says that’s not what would happen.

Wyoming Wildlife Federation Fights Bills On Public Lands

By Feb 26, 2016
Wyoming Wildlife Federation

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently considering two bills that could put up millions of acres of National Forest lands for state control. The bills are being debated by the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands.

Liz Cheney Wins U.S. House Seat

By Nov 9, 2016
Liz Cheney

The daughter of a former Vice President is Wyoming’s new Congressman. Liz Cheney easily defeated Ryan Greene to win the same seat that was once held by her father Dick. 

Cheney had been accused of being a carpet bagger after moving to the state to run for federal office. But her strong views about abolishing the Environmental Protection Agency and against a number of Obama administration policies gained her support. Cheney says it was a message many wanted to hear.