Resource Council Watching Bill That Would Constrain Renewables In Wyoming

By 1 hour ago

Wyoming lawmakers have introduced a bill that would bar utilities from using solar or wind power to generate electricity, but since the open of the legislative session the measure hasn’t made it to committee.

The proposed measure draws a line around “eligible resources”: coal, natural gas, oil, nuclear, and hydropower, and asks electricity providers to use those industries to meet 95 percent of demand by 2018. By 2019, they’ll be expected to phase out wind and solar, purchase energy credits, or pay a fee.

Senators Larry Hicks and Ogden Driskill, and Representatives Mark Baker, Jim Blackburn, Scott Clem, Roy Edwards, Tyler Lindholm, Michael Madden, and David Miller are sponsoring the bill.

Powder River Basin Resource Council Organizer Shannon Anderson said she doesn’t think the bill will get very far, but it could send the wrong message in a time when renewables are becoming more and more affordable.

“Right now we think the bill is mainly what we call talking point legislation,” Anderson said. “It’s so unworkable that it’s unlikely to go anywhere, but it already has had an impact by being filed, and people are paying attention and want to know what the mood is here in the state in terms of whether or not we’re going to welcome this new type of development.”

Anderson said that message does not represent the people in the state who are open to wind and solar energy, and comes at a time when the costs of these alternative power sources are falling.

“Unfortunately the legislature just doesn’t seem to have a real appetite to have a good conversation about diversifying our energy mix, which is understandable given they’re very concerned about revenue,” Anderson said. “But at the same time, our legislature is really bucking a national trend that is embracing renewable energy.”

Anderson says the policy could be a problem for consumers and utility companies. Neither Rocky Mountain Power nor Black Hills Energy have commented on the bill. 

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
energy

Related Content

Possible End To High Interest Rates On Loans To Schools

By Jan 19, 2017
Wyoming Department of Education

School districts that temporarily borrow funds from the state may no longer face high interest rates. A bill to remove a 6 percent interest rate on money borrowed from the state’s Common School Fund passed the Wyoming House and is now before the Senate.  

Attorney Warns Education Budget Cuts Could Be Unconstitutional

By Jan 17, 2017
Wikipedia

The Wyoming Constitution mandates that the legislature provide for public schools and present a balanced state budget, which puts legislators in a tight position this session as they contend with a $400 million shortfall in the education budget.

To help address the funding crisis and keep the state out of court, the House Education Committee invited Michael O’Donnell, the State’s Council for School Finance, to present at a special information session.

Bill Proposes A Hike On State Park Fees

By Jan 17, 2017
Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails

The tight economic times have prompted many Wyoming agencies to look at where they can raise more money and Wyoming State Parks is no different.

The legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee is proposing to give the parks program more flexibility to set daily pass and campground fees as they see fit, rather than keeping a cap on fees as it is currently.

Jackson Representative Mike Gierau sits on the committee and says Wyoming State Park Fees are cheaper than other states. 

Bill Clarifies Wyoming's Agreement With Government On Uranium Mining

By Jan 17, 2017

The Wyoming House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that clarifies the scope of Wyoming’s relationship with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in hopes of speeding up the process of approving in situ uranium mining projects.

House Floor Leader David Miller said Wyoming has a long history of uranium mining and much of the current technology used to extract it was developed in the state.