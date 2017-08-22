Scientists And Tourists Gather Together In Fort Laramie For The Eclipse

By 1 minute ago

Site overlooking Fort Laramie B & B
Credit Cooper McKim

During the eclipse, the Fort Laramie B & B saw a bigger crowd than they have ever seen. The four-bedroom lodge saw more than a hundred camped out. The crowd was comprised of a family reunion, researchers, and tourists all gathered together. A group from the University of Montana was there thanks to a space grant from NASA. 

One student, Lauren Spencer, took advantage of the clear sky the night before the eclipse to set up his telescope. With several gathered around, he pointed to a long streak that he identified as the Milky Way. 

The next morning, the University of Montana group began setting up space to blow up their radiosonde balloons. The group had already released several, and were planning to release several more at certain intervals throughout the day to learn about the eclipse. A radiosonde is an instrument that captures altitude, temperature, wind, humidity, and pressure, then sends that information back through radio signals. The group planned to release around 20 balloons throughout the trip. 

As the moon began to cover the sun, some families jumped onto a truck for a hay ride. Many tourists walked off to a clearing with lawn chairs to get a good view. Several people said there was an energy in the air. Overlooking the B & B, one group of researchers stood on a tall mound overlooking the B & B with a 360-degree view of the horizon. As day turned momentarily to night, they celebrated. You can hear a clip of their response here:

Afterwards, Becky Bramlage said, “I feel almost tightness in my chest. It’s hard to describe. This light feels almost like opposite, like a mirror of what we just felt." 

Lauren Spencer is one of the scientists who was particularly excited to be in the path of totality. Back near the B & B, he was standing alone underneath some shade. Spencer wiped his eyes from the emotion.

He said the awe wasn't just for the eclipse itself, but for the fact that humanity was able to pinpoint the very moment it would happen.

“That we can think, see things, analyze it, figure it out, use scientific methods to keep from fooling ourselves about stuff.” Spencer said, “We know now that’s not giant sky wolves eating the sun.”

Spencer said he hopes to see the next eclipse to pass through North America in 2024. 

Tags: 
Fort Laramie
University of Montana
Radiosonde Balloons
Total Solar Eclipse
2017 eclipse
tourism
Science

Related Content

Eclipse Travelers Slowly Made Their Way Home

By 2 hours ago
Wyoming Department of Transportation

Heavy eclipse traffic in Wyoming caused slower travel than usual. Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman Doug McGee said on Sunday alone traffic counts increased by more than 27 percent compared to the five-year average statewide. But certain areas saw exponential increases. For example, north of Laramie on U.S. 30-287 traffic increased by 214 percent on Sunday according to WYDOT.

Total Solar Eclipse: Wyoming Sounds Playlist And Live Coverage

By Wyoming Public Media 23 hours ago
GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Thanks for requests on Wyoming Sounds Solar Eclipse playlist today.  

Moon Blocks Solar Power

By Aug 21, 2017
publicdomainpictures.net

The solar eclipse has long been a research opportunity for astronomers and physicists. Now, energy researchers are taking part, too.

That's because the eclipse will disrupt U.S. solar energy production. It won't be a big disruption because solar still takes up a relatively small amount of the energy grid, but it'll happen when energy use is at its peak, and it’ll do so in a very predictable way across a huge area.

Eclipse Offers Economic Opportunity To Goshen County

By Aug 18, 2017
At Torrington's H & R Block with Sally Cole, Linda Keener, Dawn Pickinpaugh -- in order from left to right
Cooper McKim / Wyoming Public Radio

On a sunny day in downtown Torrington, local businesses are getting ready for the solar eclipse that’s now only days away. The H & R Block is one of them — accountants there are selling original eclipse-themed t-shirts. There’s a table outside, with black and white shirts of all sizes hung up behind it.

“So, what was the inspiration to make these shirts and to sell them here?” I asked. 

“Bills!” Sally Cole replied.

Casper Residents Accommodate Eclipse Visitors, Airbnb Numbers Soar

By Aug 18, 2017
Maggie Mullen

Wyoming towns in the path of totality for the solar eclipse are expecting huge crowds, including Casper, and hotel rooms there are almost entirely booked. As a result, a record number of locals are using the home sharing service Airbnb to accommodate visitors and to make some of that eclipse cash.

Casper residents Josh Thompson and Rachel Schuh are getting ready to welcome strangers into their home--they’ve signed up to be hosts on Airbnb.