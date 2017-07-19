Search For Triple Homicide Suspect Continues In Bridger Teton National Forest

By 5 hours ago

A manhunt is currently underway in the Bridger Teton National Forest for a man suspected of committing a triple homicide in Caldwell, ID.

A map of areas closed for the search.
Credit U.S. Forest Service

A car registered to one of the suspected victims was recently found parked at the Pacific Creek Campground in the forest. Multiple agencies are participating in the search, including the National Park Service, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service, and the FBI among others.

The suspect is 60-year old Gerald Michael Bullinger, who is 6’1” and 240 pounds with grey hair, and was last seen wearing a baseball cap. Todd Stiles, the District Ranger at the Blackrock Ranger District of the Bridger Teton National Forest, said it’s hard to know if Bullinger is still in the area.

“There’s information that this individual is familiar with the area. The vehicle was there. There is another witness account or so of a sighting post you know June 23rd when the vehicle was initially discovered,” said Stiles.

But he cautioned people in Moran Junction, the Teton Wilderness, and the Buffalo Valley area to remain vigilant and observant.

“If they’re anywhere in this area and they happen to see a male that meets this description, and my guess is he’s not going to be too social or wanting much interaction, that could be valuable information for the team to follow up as a lead,” said Stiles.

Credit U.S. Forest Service

Much of the south-central portion of the Teton Wilderness Area is now closed to give law enforcement space to search and to prevent people from stumbling upon the suspect. The focal point of the closure is around Pacific Creek, Pilgrim Creek and Enith Lake.

crime
Bridger Teton National Forest
missing persons
murder

