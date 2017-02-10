Senator Barrasso At Center Of Debate Over Infrastructure

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wyoming Public Media

Wyoming’s junior senator, John Barrasso, is now chairman of the committee tasked with crafting President Donald Trump’s call for a massive infrastructure proposal. Trump wants to rebuild roads, bridges, railways and airports across the country. 

Senator Barrasso is known as a penny pinching conservative, but when it comes to transportation he thinks Washington has been the one pinching Wyoming pennies.

Well Washington has been running behind. They’ve been putting the responsibility on the states – that works in a number of locations, but when you look at the size of Wyoming and the number of miles of roads, the distance between places and the number of people that live in Wyoming, it’s not reasonable to expect the people of Wyoming to pay for all the work on the roads.”

Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos told the committee that Wyoming’s highways, especially the interstates, are in need of repair. He says tourism plays a big part in that. 

“Our highways enable tens of millions of visitors each year to visit scenic wonders like Yellowstone National Park and Mount Rushmore, so those highways ensure that tourism dollars are spent in America, furthering national economic goals. So there is a national interest and plenty of good reasons for the nation to invest in surface transportation in rural states.”

Panos also explained that much of the wear and tear on Wyoming’s roads and bridges is also due to all the big rigs that traverse the state.

“Highways in our rural states enable truck movements between the west coast and the large cities of the Midwest and the east. They benefit people and commerce at both ends of the journey. Our highways enable significant agricultural, energy and natural resource products to move from their rural points of origin to national and world markets.”

Many conservative heads turned when then president-elect Trump called for a trillion dollar spending bill after Republicans had just rejected repeated calls for such a package from President Obama. That puts Senator Barrasso, who is now chairman of the public works committee, in a difficult spot, because Democrats started calling for everything from investing in school modernization to high speed rail.

“My job is keeping it focused and especially on this committee, it’s highways, it’s transportation, it’s bridges , it’s roadways also waterways – and that’s a big part of it, and that’s where the discussion is going right now.”

Progressive darling Bernie Sanders of Vermont sits on the committee and has a starkly different vision for infrastructure than Barrasso does. He’s calling for the bill to also address the lack of broadband in many parts of rural America.

“We are the richest country in the history of the world. We used to, Mr. Chairman, lead the world in cutting edge infrastructure. That is no longer the case – we are now behind many many other countries. And the result of that is the loss of productivity. The result of that is the loss of safety – too many accidents occur because of our crumbling infrastructure. And the result of that is the loss of economic potential in jobs.”

Delaware Senator Tom Carper is the top Democrat on the public works committee. He cites a study from the Global Institute that calls for infusing between $150 to 180 billion in infrastructure annually.  

“It would almost double GDP for the last quarter. It would create some 1.8 million new jobs by 2020. For a lot of people on the sidelines, would like to go to work, need to go to work, this would be great place for them to go to work, working on these projects.”

But Barrasso is pushing against the calls to lard up the bill with pet projects. He says his committee’s makeup gives rural states a leg up in this year’s infrastructure battle.

“Look at the makeup of our committee, we have the senators from Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska. We are states where there is significant need for, not for big projects, but for just the routine maintenance for bridges, for roads and also waterways are a part of this as well.”

Finding a way to pay for it will be the challenge.

“So we need to find a funding source. We need to make sure it works, but realistically the ideas of toll roads and things like that aren’t practical in many of our rural states.” said Barrasso.

The battle over whether to even do a big infrastructure bill is testing the unity of the GOP because the party’s president wants it but many rank and file lawmakers are wary of spending so much money. That puts Barrasso in an awkward spot: If he can bridge that divide he’ll win a lot of praise, but if he fails your roads and bridges may continue to crumble on his watch.

Tags: 
President Donald Trump
senator john barrasso
Infrastructure
politics
wyoming department of transportation
highways

Related Content

UW President Maintains Support For International Students And Employees

By Jan 30, 2017
University of Wyoming

In a statement, University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols affirmed the university’s support of its international students and employees. Her comments came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to temporarily bar citizens and refugees from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Wyoming Republicans Help Kill Obama Regulations

By Feb 3, 2017
Stephanie Joyce

This week Congress unleashed an assault on Obama-era regulations, and Wyoming lawmakers played a big role in the effort and the new effort is angering the environmental community.

 

Ever heard of the Congressional Review Act? Me neither, that is until Wyoming’s senior Senator Mike Enzi gave me a tutorial on it.

“It’s the ability for Congress to pass a claw back on any regulation that’s pass within 45 days after the time that’s it’s published provided there are enough signatures from the House and the Senate.”

Wyoming Lawmakers Hope For Big Reforms Under Trump

By Dec 16, 2016
Gage Skidmore

With Republicans preparing to control the House, Senate and White House for the first time in a decade, Wyoming Republicans are moving up the ranks and will wield significant power in the coming Congress. 

BLM Proposes To Overhaul Land Use Planning Process

By Dec 7, 2016
Bureau of Land Management

A new rule proposed by the Bureau of Land Management could cut years off of lengthy land use planning debate. The agency said “Planning 2.0” would streamline procedures that have taken up to eight years in the past.

A major component of the initiative includes more opportunities for early public involvement, rather than later on when the agency has already spent years working on a plan.

GOP Politicians Won't Keep The Sage Grouse From Listing

By Dec 2, 2016
Bureau of Land Management / Flickr

Wyoming Republicans were dealt a setback in their efforts to keep sage grouse off the federal endangered species list.

House Republicans were able to include a provision in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit the federal government from changing the conservation status of sage grouse for the next decade. But the provision was left out of the final bill when House leaders negotiated a final bill with their Senate counterparts. That didn’t sit well with members of the lower chamber.

INSIDE ENERGY: Why Gas Taxes Won't Fix Our Infrastructure Problem

By Mar 13, 2015
Dan Boyce

It’s no secret that America’s roads are in trouble.

Our highways, interstates and bridges are crumbling and there's an estimated $90 billion dollar annual shortfall in funding to make the fixes. So, now would be a good time to raise gas taxes, right? That’s the main funding source for road infrastructure, has been for decades. Wyoming, and Iowa have raised theirs in recent years, other states are considering it. But, as Dan Boyce with our Inside Energy team tells us, gas taxes are not a long-term solution.

Laramie To Build A New Crosstown Bridge

By Oct 31, 2016
TLLAMWY (Own work) via Wikimedia Commons

Construction for a long awaited replacement bridge from the east side of Laramie to the west is about to begin. The current Clark street bridge that runs over Laramie’s train tracks has connected the city the city for 53 years, but faced a number of safety concerns. The new bridge will be located on Harney street.

Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer Steve Cook said the current structure is too weak for rehabilitation and its materials will not be used in the construction of the new bridge.