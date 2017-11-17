Related Programs: 
Education
Sheridan College Transparent About Racist Incidents

In late September, two Native American women enrolled at Sheridan College were the target of multiple incidents of racist hate speech. Thursday, Sheridan College President Paul Young announced an action plan to address inclusion and safety for all students on campus.

 

Young said shortly after the incidents, he had a conversation with Fremont County Representative Lloyd Larson, who wanted to know how often this happens. Young, who has been at Sheridan College for seven years, told Larson that nothing like this had ever happened. But he said, “Later that evening I realized the fact that I wasn’t aware of it didn’t mean it never happened. These things have been happening."

Young added, “As a matter of fact, if you study this, one of the reasons participation rates for Native American students are so low and completion rates are so low is precisely because this kind of thing is a repetition of that historic trust breaking that we see so often.”

KayLee Weeden -- president of the Sheridan College Student Government Association -- is proud of the administration’s transparent approach to this issue. She said the deeper work the college is doing to change pervasive discriminatory attitudes is necessary.

“It does still happen,” Weeden said. “We might not see it, but it happened this time and we did see it. Which is super good because now we can focus on it.”

The incidents are under investigation, but the work isn’t stopping there. The plan announced by President Young to create a more inclusive and supportive environment at Sheridan College includes collaboration with tribal leaders as well as the creation of a multicultural center on campus.

 

Dignitaries From Around State And Reservation Flock To Native American Center Ribbon Cutting

By Oct 2, 2017
Darrah Perez

 

Large crowds turned out for the grand opening of the new Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center on the University of Wyoming campus. Eastern Shoshone elder Stanford Devinney blessed the new center with a prayer while the building received a cedaring ceremony from Northern Arapaho elder Crawford White.

"They Don't Trust Us And We Don't Trust Them": Discrimination Of Native Americans

By 1 hour ago
Darrah Perez

Half of American Indians living in native majority areas say they or a family member feel they’ve been treated unfairly by the courts, according to a new poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. It’s a lack of justice that Wind River Reservation residents say they live with every day. Now the tribes are working together to solve the problem.

One morning, Northern Arapaho member Rose was sitting at the table with her 14-year-old daughter, Latoya.

Central Wyoming College Plans To Start Program To Develop Tribal Leaders

By Sep 8, 2017
Central Wyoming College

 

Central Wyoming College in Riverton sits in a very unique spot in the state: right next door to the Wind River Indian Reservation. Many of its students are Native American. But now, the school is stepping up to do even more for the tribal community and are well underway in designing a program to educate future Native leaders.

Native American High Schoolers Walk Out On Theater Production

By Jun 20, 2017
University of Wyoming Theater and Dance Department

A group of Native American high schoolers visiting the University of Wyoming for a recruitment program walked out of the production of a theater performance last week during a recruitment program event.

Incoming American Indian Director Angela Jaime attended the play as a coordinator for the Native American Summer Institute. She said she and the 40 students were shocked when the musical comedy The Fantasticks took a sudden turn midway through.

Why Were Six Native American High Schoolers Searched And Detained At The University Of Wyoming?

By Nov 6, 2015
Aaron Schrank

On September 26, six Native American high schoolers from the Wind River Reservation were visiting UW with 600 other prospective students for a weekend event called ‘Campus Pass.’ They planned to tour campus and watch a Cowboy football game.

“We got there in the morning, and we had some free time to go walk around and check things out, so we went to the campus bookstore,” says Kaleb Groesbeck.

A Bumpy Ride As UW Works To Increase Native American Enrollment

By Jun 19, 2017
Native American Student Summit

Historically, many say the University of Wyoming has not been a supportive place for Native American students. In 2015, the UW Bookstore falsely accused several visiting Native American high schoolers of shoplifting during a recruitment visit. And a general lack of support has caused some tribal students like UW senior Mia Holt to feel unwelcome.  

 