Sheridan Passes Non-Discrimination Resolution, Removes LGBT Language

By 25 minutes ago

Credit sheridanwyoming.org

The Sheridan City Council passed a non-discrimination resolution, though it lacked any protections for or language referencing LGBT people.

In Wyoming, it remains legal to fire, evict or refuse service to anyone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, so some communities have taken to addressing the issue locally. Wyoming Equality’s Sara Burlingame said that was the idea in Sheridan, and her organization helped put together a resolution. That draft did include gender identity and sexual orientation, but some residents opposed those protections, so another version was introduced by Mayor Roger Miller without them.

Burlingame said even if the original draft of the resolution had passed, it still would not have offered any legal teeth, since unlike ordinances, resolutions are not legally binding.

“It’s just a statement of value, saying, ‘hey, we understand that members of the LGBT community add to the economy and the culture of our community, and we believe that you should be welcomed, and you should be protected here,’” said Burlingame. “And even that was too high a bar, and I find that intensely disappointing after the hard work the folks in Sheridan did.”

Burlingame said  the lack of statewide protections hurts the state, and in some less obvious ways.

“Not all the harm is physical assault, or being fired or evicted. A huge amount of the harm is the business we can’t attract, because we don’t have non-discrimination, or the young people that we lose because we lack a culture that supports them, or supports their friends,” said Burlingame.

Mayor Roger Miller did not respond to Wyoming Public Radio’s request for an interview. The council passed the resolution unanimously.

Tags: 
Wyoming Equality
Sheridan
LGBT
Anti-Discrimination Bill

Related Content

LGBT People In Wyoming Still Lack Protections, Study Finds

By Sep 25, 2017
The Williams Institute

Gays and lesbians in Wyoming can be discriminated against when it comes to employment and housing. Wyoming has a non-discrimination law, but it does not include sexual orientation or gender identity. According to a recent study by the Williams Institute at UCLA’s School of Law, that leaves more than 15,000 LGBT residents vulnerable.

The Modern West 15: Out In The West

By Wyoming Public Media Sep 19, 2016
Aaron Schrank

How equal is the “Equality State?” This month’s show explores progress and problems for Wyoming’s LGBT citizens.

Wyomingites To Live And Wear Tutus In Response To Enzi's Comments

By Apr 27, 2017
Brian Harrington

In response to Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi’s comments earlier this week, many Wyomingites are planning to wear tutus to school, work, while running errands and to the bar Friday.  

While visiting middle and high school students in Greybull, Enzi was asked by a student about federal protections for LGBT people and what he has done to support Wyomingites.

Enzi replied with Wyoming’s live and let live mantra, but also said a man wearing a tutu to a bar shouldn’t be surprised when he gets into a fight because he’s asking for it.

Gay People Can Get Legally Married In Wyoming. They Can Also be Legally Fired

By Oct 24, 2014
Miles Bryan

Same sex marriage is now legal in Wyoming, which means same sex couples now have access to all the legal rights that come with marriage. Even so, some disparities remain. For one, Wyoming lacks any legal protection for LGBT people in employment. That means gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people in the Cowboy State may be able to be legally married, but they may also be legally fired.