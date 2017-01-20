Speaker Of The House Discusses Education Shortfall

Speaker of the House Steve Harshman
Credit Wyoming Legislature

 


Wyoming’s revenue downturn has forced lawmakers to take a look at cutting a lot of money from education. K-12 education has a $400 million shortfall. Speaker of the House Steve Harshman joins Bob Beck to discuss the problem and how they plan to fix it.

 

wyoming legislature
2017 Legislative Session
politics

